NASH COLUMN: Christmastime brings out memories, better angels

For most of us, of all the times of the year, this season brings back the most memories. If our families celebrated Christmas, many of us recall trying to stay awake to hear Santa on the roof or the sound of his rustling around in our living rooms. We remember our family traditions, how the tree was decorated, and which relatives sat around the dining room table for Christmas dinner. It was a time of unity, laughter, gratitude and spirituality.
Some of us remember how old we were when we realized it wasn’t Santa who placed our gifts under the tree. I remember the opposite — the day I was convinced, after doubting, that it really was Santa. I can see the whole scene, dad in his recliner, the tree in the living room, and the knock on the front door. I had just told my dad that I didn’t believe in Santa anymore, when I heard pounding at the door. Since I was closer, I opened the door, and there he was — Santa, as big and jolly as I’d imagined. He looked rather surprised, but not nearly as surprised as my father, whose face showed total shock.
“Ho, ho, ho,” said Santa, who then asked if I’d been a good girl. I can’t remember what happened after that, but I was no longer a doubter. Years later, dad told me what had happened. Apparently, a friend of one of our neighbors had been asked to dress up like Santa and surprise their daughter, but he went to the wrong house. So Santa was as surprised as we were when I opened the door. I still wonder if he ever found the right address.
One of the best parts of my childhood Christmas season was decorating the tree. There were always multi-colored lights, glass balls and a gold star on the top. And tinsel. My mother would very carefully put on one strand at a time while my father would stand back and hurl clumps of it onto the branches.
The first Christmas season my husband and I celebrated together began with a bit of contention. His family had used only blue lights, and on top they placed an angel. That didn’t seem right to me, but we agreed on a compromise: multi-colored lights and an angel on top. Peace on Earth prevailed.
You have free articles remaining.
As soon as our children were old enough, they helped make ornaments. I rolled out baker’s clay, cut it into shapes, and baked it in the wood-burning cook-stove. When it was hard and dry, the children painted the shapes. They also cut shapes out of colored construction paper and decorated them with whatever they happened to find. On my tree, I still have a gold-colored bell with a clump of glued-on dog hair, along with a clay chicken, a cow, faded construction-paper chains, and many more of their designs. I wouldn’t trade those ornaments for thousand-dollar, Tiffany masterpieces. Instead of a colorful tree skirt, we always had a plain, white sheet to depict snow, and in the center, a crib scene with a wooden stable my husband made.
As for the tree — I always swore I’d never have a fake one. Then one day I was in Minneapolis where my youngest daughter lived. She was driving through one of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods where people put on the curb things they don’t want anymore. And there was the perfect artificial tree, exactly the right height and width for my small living room, with a real cedar trunk and branches that looked as real as…well, a real tree’s. Since then, I’ve used and enjoyed the free, fake tree every Christmas.
Still, all those things are just — things. They’re only a small part of what the season brings. Despite the hustle, gift-buying and deadlines, the important aspects of this time of year are the joys of togetherness, generosity, shared laughter, gratitude for loved ones, and loving memories of those who are no longer with us.
Whether we’re religious or not, most of us take part in the joys of the season and the spirit of love and generosity. Especially at this time of year, we’re reminded of those less fortunate than we are, and are prompted to help them any way we can.
It may also remind us to share during the rest of the year. If we can’t afford to give money or material things, we can volunteer at schools, nursing homes, youth centers, humane societies, etc. We can also become involved in causes that help save the Earth or make our communities better for everyone.
Here’s wishing everyone a happy, healthy holiday season filled with love, laughter, gratitude and generosity.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.