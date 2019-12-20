NASH COLUMN: Christmastime brings out memories, better angels

One of the best parts of my childhood Christmas season was decorating the tree. There were always multi-colored lights, glass balls and a gold star on the top. And tinsel. My mother would very carefully put on one strand at a time while my father would stand back and hurl clumps of it onto the branches.

The first Christmas season my husband and I celebrated together began with a bit of contention. His family had used only blue lights, and on top they placed an angel. That didn’t seem right to me, but we agreed on a compromise: multi-colored lights and an angel on top. Peace on Earth prevailed.

As soon as our children were old enough, they helped make ornaments. I rolled out baker’s clay, cut it into shapes, and baked it in the wood-burning cook-stove. When it was hard and dry, the children painted the shapes. They also cut shapes out of colored construction paper and decorated them with whatever they happened to find. On my tree, I still have a gold-colored bell with a clump of glued-on dog hair, along with a clay chicken, a cow, faded construction-paper chains, and many more of their designs. I wouldn’t trade those ornaments for thousand-dollar, Tiffany masterpieces. Instead of a colorful tree skirt, we always had a plain, white sheet to depict snow, and in the center, a crib scene with a wooden stable my husband made.