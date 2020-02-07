NASH COLUMN: Common sense could cure a lot of what ails us all

It just makes sense that, when either unions or corporations have all the power, an imbalance is created that negatively affects both. A balance of capitalism and socialism, as practiced in the Scandinavian countries, results in healthy corporate profits as well as happy, fairly compensated workers. Why is that so hard to understand?

What does make sense for the economy are partnerships between businesses and the schools. There’s a serious shortage of skilled workers to fill jobs that artificial intelligence and robots will never replace. More school districts have started to realize that, and local businesses have joined with the schools to train students in those useful and needed skills. But the practice needs to expand and start even earlier.

I saw it in practice in Germany. When students are middle-school age, they choose to focus on either a technical or academic education. Those who choose a technical education can graduate from high school and start a well-paid career as a plumber, electrician, carpenter, etc. That eliminates a lot of the frustration and boredom many American students encounter when they’re forced into almost all academic courses. It also allows them to be self-supporting as soon as they graduate. If they change their minds, they can always go to a university to study what interests them. That makes sense.

What always makes sense is for people to get involved in local and national issues that affect them and their communities. It’s important to educate ourselves, learn the difference between facts and fiction, and to vote in every election based on that knowledge. Everything would change for the better if we all did that.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.