NASH COLUMN: Common sense could cure a lot of what ails us all

One of the most circulated news stories lately have been the warnings about the coronavirus that originated in China. Airlines are refusing to fly to China, stocks fell sharply, Chinese cities are locked down, and people arriving from China are being tested for the virus before they can leave the airports. According to NBC News, effective Feb. 2, “All foreign nationals, other than the immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, who have traveled to China within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter the U.S.” Chinese authorities have now confirmed fewer than 500 people have died from the virus.
What’s rarely mentioned is that in the U.S., just since October, more than 10,000 Americans have died of influenza. Yet, the U.S. hasn’t banned Americans from traveling, locked down our cities, or tested Americans before they leave for another country. Put the two stories together and one wonders how it makes sense.
What also doesn’t make sense is that Congress and state legislatures can create one bill that contains totally different laws completely unrelated to one another. The main part of the bill is opposed by one side, but another part is desired and intended to get the needed votes from the opposition. Lawmakers on both sides do that to make the other side look bad if they vote against it. It’s done all the time and common sense says it shouldn’t be allowed. A bill should contain only provisions that directly relate to the issue.
It also makes no sense to vote for candidates who support one rabble-rousing issue, but who vote against bills that would help most voters. I’m thinking of the issues of abortion and gun control. Many of the same people opposing gun control often support a ban on all abortions, not seeing the hypocrisy of their arguments. They say that if gun purchases are regulated, only bad people will have guns. They believe the lies that Democrats want to take away everyone’s guns. Yet, they can’t see that if abortions are banned, poor women will still get them, but many will die because only unqualified people will perform the abortions. Meanwhile, wealthy women would have no problem traveling wherever they need to for the procedure.
You have free articles remaining.
Republican lawmakers know how to incite their base and divert their attention to those issues while they pass laws that make corporations richer while their workers reap no benefits at all. Those politicians kill off unions that fight for workers, and give major tax breaks to the rich people who hire them.
But unions haven’t always used common sense, either. Years ago, when they had most of the power, the middle class did very well. Only one parent in a family had to work to support that family. Now, because of the huge decrease in union membership, both parents often need to work just to survive. That’s because some of the unions went too far and abused their power by insisting on wages that weren’t realistic. Eventually, that put the companies that employed them out of business and drove consumers to buy cheaper goods made in other countries.
It just makes sense that, when either unions or corporations have all the power, an imbalance is created that negatively affects both. A balance of capitalism and socialism, as practiced in the Scandinavian countries, results in healthy corporate profits as well as happy, fairly compensated workers. Why is that so hard to understand?
What does make sense for the economy are partnerships between businesses and the schools. There’s a serious shortage of skilled workers to fill jobs that artificial intelligence and robots will never replace. More school districts have started to realize that, and local businesses have joined with the schools to train students in those useful and needed skills. But the practice needs to expand and start even earlier.
I saw it in practice in Germany. When students are middle-school age, they choose to focus on either a technical or academic education. Those who choose a technical education can graduate from high school and start a well-paid career as a plumber, electrician, carpenter, etc. That eliminates a lot of the frustration and boredom many American students encounter when they’re forced into almost all academic courses. It also allows them to be self-supporting as soon as they graduate. If they change their minds, they can always go to a university to study what interests them. That makes sense.
What always makes sense is for people to get involved in local and national issues that affect them and their communities. It’s important to educate ourselves, learn the difference between facts and fiction, and to vote in every election based on that knowledge. Everything would change for the better if we all did that.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.