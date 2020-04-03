NASH COLUMN: Coronavirus: Learning how to appreciate things we took for granted

I’ve had more frequent and longer phone conversations with family and friends. I’ve re-discovered old shows like “Friends” that give me breaks from the depressing news and send me to bed with a smile instead of a worry frown. As for the news, no matter which news channel I tune into, every minute of every day, the stories are all about the virus. I realize it’s serious, but you’d think there’d be a few other things happening in the world.

But we can still go outside. There’s yard work to do now that the snow is gone. Parks are open, as are natural areas where the public can enjoy the coming of spring and still maintain distance from one another.

Thanks to my wonderful friends who own land not far from town, I can wander the woods and meadows whenever I want. To me, that’s the best way to prevent the blues. Nature always has lessons for us if only we open our eyes. I also enjoy the squirrels, birds and chipmunks that fill my yard and noisily appreciate the sunflower seeds I provide.

Those of us who are stuck at home can sleep as long as we want, or get up at 5 a.m., knowing we can take a nap whenever we want. And mealtimes are also whenever we want. Lately, for me, that’s every couple of hours.

Like most things, we can look on the dim or the bright side. Meanwhile, stay safe and once this is all over we’ll appreciate our normal lives even more.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.