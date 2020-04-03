NASH COLUMN: Coronavirus: Learning how to appreciate things we took for granted

Most of us are at home right now, adjusting our habits to preserve our lives and those of others. Although the restrictions may seem overcautious, it’s been shown in other countries that, if implemented, they work to prevent the spread of a dangerous and contagious virus for which we have no vaccine and few effective treatments.
It probably doesn’t help to know that a lot of other people in the world have it much worse than we do. For years, in war-torn places like Syria, people have been afraid of leaving their homes because of bombs dropping.
Here, because of the coronavirus, we older people are urged to stay home and to rely on younger friends, neighbors and family members to get the essentials for us. Or, we try to order from over-burdened grocery stores and hope they’ll deliver our groceries, or at least make them available for outdoor pickup. I know that common sense, plus my kids and grandchildren who all live in other states, demand I stay home. I’m very lucky to have amazingly wonderful neighbors who have shopped for me and allowed me to do just that.
So, as with many things, there are positive as well as negatives to the current situation. The negatives are that we don’t like our freedoms curtailed, we’re not able to go to our jobs or get a paycheck, and there are fears that never existed for us before. Of course, the ultimate negative is the possibility of getting or spreading a deadly virus.
On the plus side, we’ve suddenly learned to appreciate things we used to consider chores, like grocery shopping. Ah, the good old days when we could take our time looking over the produce section and picking the best-looking cucumber, tomato or zucchini. Or leisurely stroll down the aisles and discover a sale on something we need, or don’t need, like candy bars. Or chatting with the friendly person standing behind us in line as we check out.
These days, the thought of meeting a good friend at a restaurant for lunch seems like a luxury. We can still call them and catch up over the phone, but that’s not the same. To put it more simply, we’re learning to appreciate things we used to take for granted.
I have it a lot better than many of my friends. Some of them belong to book clubs, go to water aerobics, attend yoga classes or are involved in community organizations. And they miss that interaction. Since I’ve always preferred to stay home, I don’t have things like that to miss. In fact, except for my not being able to work part-time or go grocery shopping, my life is pretty much the same as before.
However, sweatpants, fleecy warm tops and fat slippers compose my wardrobe now more than ever. I can’t remember the last time I put on makeup, which is fine with me. I’ve made a long list of household chores that I’ve so far managed to ignore. Those cupboards, closets and the basement can wait a bit longer to be scrubbed and their contents sorted, tossed or rearranged. I’ll get to it eventually.
I’ve had more frequent and longer phone conversations with family and friends. I’ve re-discovered old shows like “Friends” that give me breaks from the depressing news and send me to bed with a smile instead of a worry frown. As for the news, no matter which news channel I tune into, every minute of every day, the stories are all about the virus. I realize it’s serious, but you’d think there’d be a few other things happening in the world.
But we can still go outside. There’s yard work to do now that the snow is gone. Parks are open, as are natural areas where the public can enjoy the coming of spring and still maintain distance from one another.
Thanks to my wonderful friends who own land not far from town, I can wander the woods and meadows whenever I want. To me, that’s the best way to prevent the blues. Nature always has lessons for us if only we open our eyes. I also enjoy the squirrels, birds and chipmunks that fill my yard and noisily appreciate the sunflower seeds I provide.
Those of us who are stuck at home can sleep as long as we want, or get up at 5 a.m., knowing we can take a nap whenever we want. And mealtimes are also whenever we want. Lately, for me, that’s every couple of hours.
Like most things, we can look on the dim or the bright side. Meanwhile, stay safe and once this is all over we’ll appreciate our normal lives even more.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
