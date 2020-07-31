NASH COLUMN: Corruption, destruction and lies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One reason for the divisions and misinformation plaguing this country is that the activities of a few extremists dominate the news and skew people’s opinions. There can be 2,000 peaceful protesters marching for a cause, but if 10 of them become destructive, they’re the ones who get the most news coverage. It’s been that way for as long as I can remember, and that’s the way it will probably always be. High drama sells.

The latest example is the news coverage of the Black Lives Matter movement. All over the country, even in small towns, concerned citizens have marched peacefully to protest against incidences of police brutality and racial injustice in general. Here in Baraboo, the protest organizers met and coordinated with the local police chief. As a result, it was quiet and peaceful, with no violence or destruction. Unfortunately, protests like that rarely make the headlines.

During the past few months, in a few large cities, a handful of arsonists and looters dominated the news cycle. Their stupid criminal actions played right into the hands of the Trump campaign and resulted in the president’s order to send out unidentified federal troops. That, of course, made it worse when, again, a few demonstrators did exactly what Donald Trump and his enablers knew they’d do — act even more stupid and destructive.