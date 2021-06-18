NASH COLUMN: Crackpots inhabit both sides

There doesn’t seem to be an end to right-wing crackpots spewing wild conspiracy theories and misinformation to anyone who will listen. Rational thinking tells me most Republicans grit their teeth and roll their eyes when yet another of their party reveals their stupidity.
The most recent example is Rep. Louie Gohmert, (R-Tex.) who, during a June 8, National Resources Committee hearing, seriously asked Jennifer Eberlien, an associate deputy chief at the U.S. Forest Service, a question that has to be heard to believed. It’s available on video at several websites, including nbcnews.com.
The topic was climate change, and Gohmert asked, “And we know there’s been significant solar flare activity. And so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM [The Bureau of Land Management] can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the sun? Obviously, that would have profound effects on our climate.”
To Eberlien’s credit, she didn’t choke or laugh out loud. She did smile, though, and replied, “I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert.”
But the Republican Party isn’t the only one with crackpots. There are plenty of far-left liberals or progressives who display almost the same degree of ignorance. They’re the ones who constantly tout renewable energy yet protest against clean nuclear energy, all means of mining the raw materials needed to build solar panels and wind turbines, and the means to transmit that energy. They’re the ones who say they want to defund the police, and who continue to protest in the streets even after their protests have incited, or been a cover for, arsonists, looters and plain old thugs.
They’re right that we need to convert to renewable sources of energy to save the planet, but they obviously haven’t considered that raw materials are needed to harvest, produce and transmit wind and solar energy. Wind turbines are mostly made of steel, which requires mining iron ore. They also require several rare earth minerals like neodymium, all of which are produced by mining and made usable by refining and processing.
Solar panels and electric vehicles also require removal of a long list of elements from the earth’s crust, using a mixture of water and toxic chemicals. Unless great care is taken, mining, refining and processing those materials cause extensive air, water and soil pollution. That’s why 80% of rare earth mineral processing, which is essential before they can be used by manufacturers, is done in China, which doesn’t have environmental regulations or permitting processes as strict as those in the U.S. Yet doing everything here would drastically increase the cost of using solar and wind power and could defeat the purpose.
Those on the far-left also protest transmission lines. I’m not sure how they think the energy produced by solar panels and wind turbines is going to get to their homes and businesses without a means to transmit it. Could they be thinking of borrowing some of the space lasers Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has mentioned?
Then there were the far-left liberals who continued to show up at well-known protest sites and who called for defunding police departments after violence, arson and looting took place while they were protesting in those areas.
The right to peacefully protest is built into our democracy. But protesters also have a responsibility to immediately deter and stop any criminal behaviors that arise during or because of the protests. And continual protests seem to do more to alienate others rather than inspire. Getting involved in local government, writing truth-filled letters to newspapers, spreading facts and truths through social media, volunteering to campaign for admirable, honest and capable candidates – are all better ways of communicating and making change than participating in never-ending protests.
But the majority of Americans are not extremists. They’re often embarrassed or annoyed by those in their parties who display ignorance, prejudice, and/or dishonesty. They’re the ones who need to stand up and say something. Elected officials also need the courage to stand up against extremists who are dragging their political parties into the dirt. If they don’t, they shouldn’t be reelected.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.