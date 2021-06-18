NASH COLUMN: Crackpots inhabit both sides

There doesn’t seem to be an end to right-wing crackpots spewing wild conspiracy theories and misinformation to anyone who will listen. Rational thinking tells me most Republicans grit their teeth and roll their eyes when yet another of their party reveals their stupidity.

The most recent example is Rep. Louie Gohmert, (R-Tex.) who, during a June 8, National Resources Committee hearing, seriously asked Jennifer Eberlien, an associate deputy chief at the U.S. Forest Service, a question that has to be heard to believed. It’s available on video at several websites, including nbcnews.com.

The topic was climate change, and Gohmert asked, “And we know there’s been significant solar flare activity. And so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM [The Bureau of Land Management] can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the sun? Obviously, that would have profound effects on our climate.”

To Eberlien’s credit, she didn’t choke or laugh out loud. She did smile, though, and replied, “I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert.”