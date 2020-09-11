NASH COLUMN: Cruelty and lies

One of the reasons I believe Donald Trump isn’t fit to lead a pack of vicious, rabid dogs, let alone this nation, is personal. That’s because my sister Sandy had cerebral palsy. Her limbs would jerk spasmodically, and her speech was hard to understand. She couldn’t walk, feed herself, or push herself in her wheelchair. Yet she was almost always smiling, had an amazing sense of humor and was the best listener I’ve ever known. She was also extremely determined to do whatever her body allowed her to do.
When she learned to type, it took her hours to write a sentence. My dad had a grill built over the keys so it would be easier for her to hit the right key, but it was still difficult for her. The first day she tried it, she asked to be in dad’s office alone. We waited about a half-hour, but she still didn’t want us to look. After an hour, she yelled, and we went in. Her face was red and sweat ran down her cheeks, but her smile lit up the room. In all that time she had typed, “Dear Patty.”
Over the years, although it was never easy, she wrote a book of beautiful poetry as well as many letters to people she loved. So, when during one of his campaign rallies, Trump mimicked the same kind of spastic movements and speech impediment that Sandy had, I was enraged. There was a grown man, running for the highest office in the land, making fun of a disabled person. That told me all I needed to know about him.
Then, instead of his audience being shocked into silence, what did they do? They laughed – and that told me all I needed to know about them. And, today, after many more revelations about his total lack of character, integrity, competence, compassion and honesty, many of them still support him.
Perhaps because of Sandy, I’ve worked for many years in schools, assisting students who have special needs. They’ve included blind and visually impaired students, and those with autism, Down syndrome, cognitive delays, cerebral palsy and more. In all those years, in grades kindergarten to high school, I’ve never once seen a student make fun of any of the students with disabilities. Yet candidate Trump did just that.
As if that wasn’t enough, he was also caught on the “Access Hollywood” tape, bragging about sexually assaulting women because, he said, “When you’re a star, they let you do it.” After that was aired, several women who’d been teenage contestants in his beauty contests said he’d barged into their dressing rooms without notice, often when they had no clothes on. Unbelievably, he still won the 2016 election.
Even now, after unending news reports, and books by people who knew him well, that have described his corruption, lies, incompetence and cruelty, he still has supporters, many of whom claim to be Christians. And just last week he encouraged them to commit crimes.
On Sept. 2, he told reporters that people should vote twice, which is a felony. “Let them send it in and let them go vote,” he said. He repeated it to supporters in Wilmington, North Carolina, encouraging them to send in their ballot “and then go in and vote.” Only after he had to be told he was encouraging criminal behavior, did he try to walk it back.
If Trump’s craziness and corruption aren’t enough, consider that almost all the Republican lawmakers, who know better, not only enable him, but campaign for him. To them, pleasing his base is much more important than honesty, morality, compassion and common decency. They don’t care about his fake college and fake charity. They don’t care about the more than 20,000 times he’s lied to the American people; they ignore the fact that many of his closest associates have been indicted or imprisoned and that his personal attorney of more than 10 years says, and has proof, that he’s totally corrupt. By enabling the president and ignoring his assaults on our country and its people, so are they.
Not only have I lost faith in Republican politicians, I’m sad to say I’ve lost faith in Americans who still support him. Yet, there’s hope.
That hope lies in the majority of Americans who value truth, justice, compassion, competence and morality. They admire, respect and trust candidates like former vice president Joe Biden who’s known for his decency, compassion and moderation. They’re sick of the chaos, constant lies, corruption and conspiracy theory nonsense displayed every day by the president, his campaign and his enablers. And they will vote.
Afterward, when truth and justice win, we can begin the process of coming together again. I can’t wait.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
