NASH COLUMN: Cruelty and lies

One of the reasons I believe Donald Trump isn’t fit to lead a pack of vicious, rabid dogs, let alone this nation, is personal. That’s because my sister Sandy had cerebral palsy. Her limbs would jerk spasmodically, and her speech was hard to understand. She couldn’t walk, feed herself, or push herself in her wheelchair. Yet she was almost always smiling, had an amazing sense of humor and was the best listener I’ve ever known. She was also extremely determined to do whatever her body allowed her to do.

When she learned to type, it took her hours to write a sentence. My dad had a grill built over the keys so it would be easier for her to hit the right key, but it was still difficult for her. The first day she tried it, she asked to be in dad’s office alone. We waited about a half-hour, but she still didn’t want us to look. After an hour, she yelled, and we went in. Her face was red and sweat ran down her cheeks, but her smile lit up the room. In all that time she had typed, “Dear Patty.”