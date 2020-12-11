NASH COLUMN: Cultish behavior fuels extremism, conspiracies

I’ve tried to understand what makes people believe such far-out conspiracy theories and why they’re drawn to cults which, in many ways, resemble gangs. The answer is something I realized I’d already learned more than 50 years ago when I worked on the girls’ ward in a juvenile detention center.

The girls were there for a variety of reasons: they’d committed a crime; they were awaiting a foster home; or for protection. Several of the girls were there because of disorderly conduct, and their lack of front teeth proved they’d been in a lot of fights.

As I got to know each girl on the more relaxed evening shift, I realized they all had some things in common. For one thing, none of them had fathers in their homes. And their mothers were either gone all the time working two or more jobs or were drug addicts and/or prostitutes.