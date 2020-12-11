NASH COLUMN: Cultish behavior fuels extremism, conspiracies

I have to admit I’m fed up with extremists on both sides. Some Democrats and Republicans won’t rest unless they get absolutely everything they want. The words “compromise” and “cooperation” aren’t in their vocabularies, so they make it hard for moderate lawmakers to get anything done.
Although President-elect Joe Biden has already chosen a diverse group of qualified Americans, some on the far left are complaining that he isn’t choosing even more people of color. They’re the same ones who complained over the years when skin color was used as a determining factor in hiring. I guess they forgot that.
On the far right are the more dangerous white supremacists, self-styled militia groups, religious fanatics, and cult-like groups that believe conspiracy theories most Americans know are crazy. Take QAnon followers who, according to Wikipedia, believe, “- a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against the US” and that only Donald Trump can stop it. Remember the guy who went into a pizza shop with a gun because he believed Hillary Clinton was running a child trafficking ring out of its basement? Not only was that a lie, but the place doesn’t even have a basement.
Today, many Trump cultists believe the president’s evidence-free accusations that the Nov. 3 election was rigged in Biden’s favor even though more than 35 of Trump-backed appeals and lawsuits have failed. Two top Republican election officials in Georgia, who were Trump supporters, said there is no indication that the election wasn’t fair and legal. As a result of their honesty, they and their families have been receiving death threats from those who believe Trump’s paranoia-inspired lies and are willing to kill innocent people because of it.
I’ve tried to understand what makes people believe such far-out conspiracy theories and why they’re drawn to cults which, in many ways, resemble gangs. The answer is something I realized I’d already learned more than 50 years ago when I worked on the girls’ ward in a juvenile detention center.
The girls were there for a variety of reasons: they’d committed a crime; they were awaiting a foster home; or for protection. Several of the girls were there because of disorderly conduct, and their lack of front teeth proved they’d been in a lot of fights.
As I got to know each girl on the more relaxed evening shift, I realized they all had some things in common. For one thing, none of them had fathers in their homes. And their mothers were either gone all the time working two or more jobs or were drug addicts and/or prostitutes.
I remember one girl in particular who was always picking fights with one of the other girls. She was tiny, but fierce, and always seemed angry. One evening, she told me her mother was a prostitute and didn’t want her at home when there were men there. So, she’d go out in the streets and hang out with others just like her. There was alcohol and sometimes drugs; there were thefts and fights due to jealousy and a desire for dominance or money. She said her mother never cared how late she stayed out or what she was doing. And she admitted that if her mother had cared, she’d never have gotten in trouble.
Her story was one that I’d hear over and over at the detention home and throughout the years whenever I worked with troubled adolescents. When I worked mainly with boys at a group home, I heard the same stories: no present or functioning male role model, and mothers who, for various reasons, were incapable of mothering in a competent or supportive way.
Those kids were rudderless. They suffered from loneliness, abandonment, neglect and often physical abuse. They were traumatized and, without help, would often turn to gangs or cults that would make them feel a part of some larger group or movement.
Both cults and gangs offer companionship and what feels like love, which is something the members have lacked most of their lives. But the members have to profess and demonstrate their allegiance to the cult or gang leader. Although many cult members eventually figure out how to tell fact from fiction, some of them don’t. Sadly, no facts or pleading will change their minds. The only positive aspects are that they’re a minority, and some of them do leave the cults once they start to question the bizarre conspiracy theories and realize the cult leaders have deceived them so they, the leaders, can profit.
Studies show it’s important not to cut ties with family members or friends who have fallen for the lies, and to be there when they realize they’d been conned. Meanwhile, be patient and keep on loving them.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
