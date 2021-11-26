NASH COLUMN: Democrats own guns too

Some Republican politicians are still spreading the lie that Democrats want to take away their guns.

Even with a Democratic president and a majority of Democrats in Congress, they never tried to take away the right of citizens to own a firearm. After President Barack Obama left office, there was a meme that went around. It showed the inside of a gigantic warehouse with the caption, “This is where the guns are stored that Obama took away.” The warehouse is empty.

Those Republican politicians want their voters to believe Democrats don’t own guns and must think their voters are too stupid to know it. The truth is that just as many Democrats as Republicans own guns for hunting as well as for home protection. But, most Democrats don’t feel they need to carry an assault weapon, originally made for the military, for protection or hunting. Anyone who does must be a poor shot.

Because my father had once worked at a police department, he owned a service revolver that he kept in his dresser, apart from the ammunition. I remember him telling me, “A gun is always loaded.” After we moved to a rural area, he showed me how to load and fire his pistol. Then he made a target so I could practice. Before he died, he gave me the gun.