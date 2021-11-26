NASH COLUMN: Democrats own guns too

Some Republican politicians are still spreading the lie that Democrats want to take away their guns.
Even with a Democratic president and a majority of Democrats in Congress, they never tried to take away the right of citizens to own a firearm. After President Barack Obama left office, there was a meme that went around. It showed the inside of a gigantic warehouse with the caption, “This is where the guns are stored that Obama took away.” The warehouse is empty.
Those Republican politicians want their voters to believe Democrats don’t own guns and must think their voters are too stupid to know it. The truth is that just as many Democrats as Republicans own guns for hunting as well as for home protection. But, most Democrats don’t feel they need to carry an assault weapon, originally made for the military, for protection or hunting. Anyone who does must be a poor shot.
Because my father had once worked at a police department, he owned a service revolver that he kept in his dresser, apart from the ammunition. I remember him telling me, “A gun is always loaded.” After we moved to a rural area, he showed me how to load and fire his pistol. Then he made a target so I could practice. Before he died, he gave me the gun.
When I moved with my husband to northern Minnesota, I took the pistol, and my husband brought the rifle and shotgun he’d gotten from his grandfather. He used the rifle that first fall to get grouse and the venison we lived on until we had livestock. I couldn’t bear to kill anything, but I knew it was necessary on a farm. On killing days, I went into the house, closed the windows, and turned up the radio. Afterward, when there was no head, guts, fur or feathers, I cut up the meat into smaller pieces that I either canned or, after we got a big freezer, froze for later.
My husband never killed for sport, but because we needed the meat. Some of the city folks however, who came up for hunting season, often killed the bucks, took the head or just the antlers, and left the meat to rot. Some also shot up any logging equipment left in the woods. Others, like the ones who had used our land for hunting long before we moved there, were responsible hunters who always asked first and, when they left, took back to the city all the venison they’d harvested.
One difference between Democratic and Republican lawmakers is that the Democrats want laws that protect the people from those who shouldn’t be allowed to carry lethal weapons: people with violent pasts, domestic abusers, children, and those whose families have evidence that they’re liable to commit suicide or murder.
Democrats want the same kind of laws with regard to guns as there are for getting a driver’s license. Those laws require training, testing, licensing and registration. Why are most GOP lawmakers against passing laws that make sense? To me, the most sensible are universal background checks and firearm training.
Dan Church, an instructor in the WDNR hunter education program for more than 30 years, described the four basic rules of firearm safety that people need to remember when owning a firearm or having one in their homes. It’s an easy acronym to remember: TAB+K.
T = Treat every firearm as if it’s loaded.
A = Always point the muzzle in a safe direction. He noted that half of the injuries caused by firearms are self-inflicted.
B = Be certain of your target and what’s in front of and beyond it.
K = Keep your finger outside of the trigger guard until you’re ready to shoot.
Anyone interested in taking a certified firearm safety course can find the information needed at the WDNR website called “Go Wild.” There, people can learn what their county requires and who can enroll and take the class online. The classes are inexpensive, and the certificates are good for life. Also, many counties allow online training instead of in-person.
Church said he’s had thousands of students and although some of them don’t hunt, they still want and need a firearm license for target practice and trap shooting. There are also some who don’t do any of that but simply want to know the basic rules because they have a gun in their homes.
Common sense tells us that sensible gun laws won’t stop all killings, and that criminals won’t heed them anyway. But, the laws and training will prevent many accidental deaths and lower the chances of violent deaths by firearms. What’s not to like?
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.