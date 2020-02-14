NASH COLUMN: Differences between Dems, Republicans many and stark

Democratic lawmakers in Wisconsin and many other states are fighting against gerrymandering and for fair redistricting by a non-partisan board so the party with fewer votes doesn’t gain the most seats in the legislatures. Skewing the district lines as they did here in Wisconsin should be against the law, but we can be sure a Republican majority in our legislature will never pass a bill that’s fair to the voters and to both parties.

Because this country spends more on defense than the other top ten industrialized countries combined, and because Republicans continue to give massive tax breaks to the wealthy, we have an historic budget deficit and an immense national debt. But instead of making the wealthiest pay their fair share, the president’s new budget would, among others, make cuts to Medicare, education, the food stamp program and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Most of us wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for our ancestors coming to this country as refugees from poverty or other dangerous conditions in their birth countries. Since the country’s beginning, immigrants have contributed to the economy, started prosperous businesses and have worked at jobs that established residents refuse to do. Yet the president and many of his enablers are making it almost impossible for new refugees to come here to work hard to be as successful as our ancestors were. They may as well take a bunch of Sharpies and cover up the words on the Statue of Liberty or push her into New York Harbor and let her sink to the bottom. I would hope we’re better than that.