NASH COLUMN: Divided America has choice to return to unity Nov. 3

Have you lost friends or reduced contact with them because of differing political beliefs? Do you avoid discussing politics when you’re with certain family members? If you answer “yes” to these questions, have you ever wondered when these divisions started and what caused the rifts?
I can’t remember a time when Americans were as divided as they are now. Since I was born, this country has had 14 presidents: Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
During that time, our troops have fought in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Persian Gulf. We’ve also been involved in military conflicts in Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Pakistan, Libya, Syria and more. Yet from what I remember and what I’ve read, Americans were mostly united during those difficult times. I don’t recall any relationships being threatened or families being torn apart because of any war, overseas conflict or president, except for the current one who even before his election pitted Americans against one another. As a result, except for the Civil War era, Americans have never been so divided. In fact, it’s so dire today that some people are even predicting, and some encouraging, another civil war. What’s happened to us?
It didn’t used to be this way. My parents were Democrats and my closest relatives, an aunt, uncle and cousins, were Republicans. I remember the many times we traveled the three hours from Cleveland to Columbus, Ohio, to spend time with them. We were always greeted at the door by my Uncle Ed smiling and saying, “Here come those darned Democrats!” Then we’d all laugh, hug and begin a loving, fun reunion with no mention of politics.
Today, many of us have lost friends over the current political situation and many families have been torn apart. Holiday get-togethers are often tense because everyone’s afraid someone will mention politics. How did this happen? Americans have mostly been united through all those presidents, wars and conflicts, so what’s different?
What’s different is that we have a president who feels he can benefit from dividing Americans and will do anything to stay in power. Before he was elected, he was happy to enlist his aides to get dirt on Hillary Clinton and to ask for Russia’s help, remember when he said, “Russia, are you listening?” The Mueller Report includes at least 10 pieces of solid evidence of his obstructing justice. Many of his campaign managers and advisers have been convicted of lying to Congress or the FBI to protect him.
He’s done a great job of dividing us on the subject of immigration, depicting immigrants as murderers and rapists in order to incite fear and loathing in those on the right. At the same time, he provoked disgust and fury on the left by authorizing the separation of immigrant families and literally putting little kids in cages. He demonizes what he calls the “liberal media” and labels it “fake news” when they quote his own words and detail his actions. Meanwhile, his favorite channel, Fox, largely ignores anything that doesn’t flatter him. He encourages conspiracy theories and tweets them and other lies to further energize and deceive his supporters.
You would think those supporters would see his hypocrisy as he accuses Democrats of being socialists while he sides with former KGB officer and Russian President Vladimir Putin—who said he loves communism—over our entire intelligence community; bragged about getting a “love letter” from the murderous, communist North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un; made fun of the leaders of our democratic allies in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Canada; and admires authoritarian Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro who praised the regime of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet for killing 3,000 Chilean citizens. Bolsonaro said “They should have killed more people.”
He accused Hunter Biden of taking advantage of his father’s position as vice president, but his enablers ignore the fact that in 2018, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and the Trump Organization were granted 18 trademarks from China over a period of two months. Add to that how much his sons have made from foreign dignitaries and business groups staying at Trump hotels and resorts as they do business with their father. Yet his enablers in Congress ignore all that.
And now, even the subject of wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 is divisive. None of this division among Americans or rampant corruption occurred under any other president. We’ve been warned by many of his former advisers, staff and now, his own niece, that he’s a grave danger to the country.
In November, we have a choice between more hate and division, or a return to unity. It’s up to us.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!