NASH COLUMN: Divided America has choice to return to unity Nov. 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you lost friends or reduced contact with them because of differing political beliefs? Do you avoid discussing politics when you’re with certain family members? If you answer “yes” to these questions, have you ever wondered when these divisions started and what caused the rifts?

I can’t remember a time when Americans were as divided as they are now. Since I was born, this country has had 14 presidents: Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

During that time, our troops have fought in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Persian Gulf. We’ve also been involved in military conflicts in Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Pakistan, Libya, Syria and more. Yet from what I remember and what I’ve read, Americans were mostly united during those difficult times. I don’t recall any relationships being threatened or families being torn apart because of any war, overseas conflict or president, except for the current one who even before his election pitted Americans against one another. As a result, except for the Civil War era, Americans have never been so divided. In fact, it’s so dire today that some people are even predicting, and some encouraging, another civil war. What’s happened to us?