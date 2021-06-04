NASH COLUMN: Don’t fall for it; Beware of scams

But the threats don’t come only from emails. Not long ago, one of my close friends received a call from a stranger who said someone had scammed her Amazon account by a large amount, but if she’d get a Walmart gift card for $125, he’d eliminate the false charges. He wanted her to use her cell phone and stay on the line until she got to the store. My friend’s cell phone was dead, so she had to plug it in and wait almost an hour for it to be fully charged. Meanwhile, the person stayed on the line and kept talking to her as if she was an old friend. Since she didn’t live near a Walmart, she drove to one almost 20 miles away. She was still on the phone as she picked out a card but, luckily, the clerk told her he wouldn’t sell it to her because he was sure it was a scam and that they’d had to warn several other people about it that same day. She was lucky the clerk was aware and honest or she, too, would have lost money.