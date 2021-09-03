NASH COLUMN: Don't fear what comes next

Believe it or not, politics isn’t always at the top of my mind. Family and friends come first. Then there’s the certainty I feel that no matter what we do, we’ll be forgiven for any mistakes we’ve made, and our lives don’t end with what we call death. I wrote about that back in 2014, and my belief is even stronger today.

I was a senior in college when my father called, saying that mom had died suddenly of a cerebral hemorrhage. That afternoon she’d told him she had a headache and was reaching for the aspirin bottle when she collapsed and never regained consciousness. A doctor pronounced her dead within an hour. Since I had just had a long phone conversation with her the night before, and she’d been fine, it was hard for me to believe.

That night at home, after trying to console my dad and Sandy, my severely disabled sister, I went to bed, but couldn’t sleep because I couldn’t stop crying. All of a sudden, I felt a rosy glow coming from the doorway. I looked up and there stood my mother in her old blue bathrobe. On her face was the most beautiful smile I’d ever seen.

“Why are you crying? I’m happier than I’ve ever been,” she said, and was gone. Right then I knew it was all right—that life went on, only in a different place.