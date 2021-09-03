NASH COLUMN: Don't fear what comes next

Believe it or not, politics isn’t always at the top of my mind. Family and friends come first. Then there’s the certainty I feel that no matter what we do, we’ll be forgiven for any mistakes we’ve made, and our lives don’t end with what we call death. I wrote about that back in 2014, and my belief is even stronger today.
I was a senior in college when my father called, saying that mom had died suddenly of a cerebral hemorrhage. That afternoon she’d told him she had a headache and was reaching for the aspirin bottle when she collapsed and never regained consciousness. A doctor pronounced her dead within an hour. Since I had just had a long phone conversation with her the night before, and she’d been fine, it was hard for me to believe.
That night at home, after trying to console my dad and Sandy, my severely disabled sister, I went to bed, but couldn’t sleep because I couldn’t stop crying. All of a sudden, I felt a rosy glow coming from the doorway. I looked up and there stood my mother in her old blue bathrobe. On her face was the most beautiful smile I’d ever seen.
“Why are you crying? I’m happier than I’ve ever been,” she said, and was gone. Right then I knew it was all right—that life went on, only in a different place.
The next evening as I lay beside my sister, I told her what had happened. She broke out in a glorious smile and right then we decided that whichever of us died first, we’d leave a message for the other if everything was all right.
I forgot about that agreement until 20 years had passed, our father was deceased, and Sandy was dying of cancer. Her last words were, “I’ve had a wonderful life.” The second she died, a brisk breeze blew into the window next to her bed and I felt the spirit of my father take her away.
For 11 years before her death, Sandy lived in a wonderful home for the physically disabled. After I made funeral arrangements, her favorite assistant and I sorted her belongings. One pile was for things to be donated to other residents, one to be discarded, and one with her scrapbook as well as a few other things of hers I wanted to keep. When we found a bright, orange dress, we both agreed it was the ugliest dress we’d ever seen and put it in the pile to be discarded. But, when we were done distributing or tossing, the orange dress had disappeared.
As my husband drove us home on the interstate that afternoon, a bright orange bird flew directly in front of our car’s windshield. I expected to see a torrent of orange feathers as it hit, but the bird merely swooped up and into a wooded area along the highway.
My husband and I agreed we’d never before seen a completely orange bird. Even Baltimore orioles weren’t that orange. A few minutes later, I reached into the back seat for Sandy’s scrapbook and opened it to a random page. The first photo I saw was of Sandy wearing that orange dress and smiling a huge smile as she sat in front of a birthday cake. That was just the beginning of her messages.
After I told relatives about her death and the experience with the orange bird, my very business-like cousin called me. The day Sandy died, he’d been at a wedding of one of our relatives; one Sandy and I had wanted to attend, but because of her illness, we couldn’t go. He said he saw a thin woman nobody knew sitting in the last pew of the church. He added that she was wearing the brightest orange dress he’d ever seen. But, Sandy apparently didn’t think that was enough since her messages continued for years.
The last time was when I was driving to Ashland to meet a good friend halfway from where she lives in northern Minnesota. It was winter; snow covered the ground and the birch trees whose bark was also white, blended into the white landscape. I was listening to the radio when one of Sandy’s favorite songs came on. As I was wishing she was with me to hear it, out of a logging road came a van. Guess what color it was. Yep. Bright orange. That’s when I laughed and said, “OK Sandy, I get it.” And, that was the last message.
I’ve found several books about near-death experiences, like Dr. Raymond Moody’s “Life after Life,” that confirm our lives don’t end when we’re declared dead. Those stories, plus my own experiences, have shown me there’s nothing to fear from “death.”
