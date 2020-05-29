NASH COLUMN: Empathetic, friend-worthy Biden best choice for US

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this time of division and disagreements, it’s comforting to remember there are a lot of things we agree on. One is how we find our friends and what we value in them.

We appreciate and value people who are trustworthy, honest, fair, kind and fun to be around. Nobody I know wants a friend who’s unfaithful, dishonest, unfair, greedy, cruel or vindictive. They sure don’t want to trust someone like that with their children or their money, and they wouldn’t want to spend even a couple of hours with them. That’s why it’s beyond my comprehension that Americans would choose someone like that to be the president of the United States.

I also can’t understand why voters chose someone with absolutely no experience in governing to lead a government whose executive branch is larger and more complex than the biggest corporations in the world. Imagine if the board of directors of a huge company like Ford Motor Company hired a president who had no idea how their company worked, whose resume included six bankruptcies, who founded and ran two organizations that deliberately frauded those who depended on them, and who’d been sued multiple times for not paying his workers and contractors. In the business world, that would never happen.