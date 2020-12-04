NASH COLUMN: Endings and beginnings

In fewer than seven weeks, there will be a new president and administration in place to preserve our government and protect its people.
In Joe Biden, we’ll have a president who is known for his decency, character, principles and ability to work with and for those of all political persuasions. In Kamala Harris, we will have a capable and principled vice-president who broke the glass ceiling that’s been a barrier to women seeking the highest offices in our country, and who will be a role model for women of all colors who have the desire, qualifications and ambition to serve the nation.
President-elect Joe Biden has already chosen several people to lead and oversee the most important and influential agencies and departments in the land. Unlike the current president, who preferred big donors over people who were qualified, Biden is choosing people who are competent, honest and experienced in the areas they’ll oversee. He will respect and listen to them, and thank them instead of firing them when they do their jobs and tell the truth. As he announced on Nov. 24, “I don’t want to be told what I want to hear. I want to be told what I need to hear.”
Biden will listen and pay attention during the daily briefings on security and other aspects of government. He’ll be informed of any challenges we face and will listen to the experts before he acts, instead of relying strictly on his “gut.” He’ll read detailed reports so he can make decisions based on facts instead of wild conspiracy theories or what he’s heard on talk shows.
Instead of making fun of or attacking people who don’t agree with him, he’ll treat them with respect and dignity and actually listen to what they have to say. And if he does have to fire someone, he’ll have the courage to do it in person instead of cowardly doing it in a Tweet.
The new president and vice president will mend frayed relationships with our long-time allies and work with them on worldwide challenges like foreign and domestic terrorism, the pandemic and climate change. They will not cozy up to dictators and authoritarians like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and will work with other countries to preserve and encourage world peace and stability.
The new administration will respect science and work to combat the effects of climate change while encouraging clean energy and the creation of new, well-paid jobs connected to it. And Biden will use his experience gleaned during the 2009 recession. Back then, President Barack Obama put him in charge of getting a stimulus bill passed that resulted in more jobs gained than lost and a doubling of the stock market. Biden accomplished that because of his reputation for honesty and the ability to work with Republican lawmakers whom he convinced to approve the legislation that saved the economy.
Biden and Harris will work to ensure everyone can afford health care, including prescription drugs. They’ll push for a higher minimum wage and fair taxation so everyday workers don’t pay a higher percentage of taxes than huge, extremely profitable corporations.
They will create a federal, united response to the reality of COVID-19 that will be based on science and will help the unemployed, business owners and local governments that are suffering without adequate resources. Instead of watching TV and playing golf, Biden will attend task force meetings and stay up-to-date on the latest medical and other scientific findings.
They will respect law enforcement while also working to assist police departments in cases that don’t call for lethal force. And they’ll encourage training of all law enforcement personnel to guarantee that the color of one’s skin will not influence the kind of responses they make.
Both Biden and Harris will be role models for the young by displaying professionalism, maturity and decency while also showing a sense of humor. It will be the end of presidential bullying, suspicion and cruelty and the return of compassion and respect; the end of lies and misinformation and a return to reality, honesty and trust.
And because nobody’s perfect, it’s probable that there will be some missteps in the new administration. But instead of denying it or blaming others, Biden will do as he always has when he made mistakes – admit fault, apologize and make needed amends.
One of Biden’s biggest advantages is the respect he’s gained from members of both parties. When he left the Senate to become Obama’s vice-president, many leading Republican senators, including Mitch McConnell, gave speeches praising his character, decency and honesty.
Those traits have never been attributed to the current president. Luckily for us, as the Bob Dylan song says, “The times they are a changin’”.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
