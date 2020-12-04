NASH COLUMN: Endings and beginnings

In fewer than seven weeks, there will be a new president and administration in place to preserve our government and protect its people.

In Joe Biden, we’ll have a president who is known for his decency, character, principles and ability to work with and for those of all political persuasions. In Kamala Harris, we will have a capable and principled vice-president who broke the glass ceiling that’s been a barrier to women seeking the highest offices in our country, and who will be a role model for women of all colors who have the desire, qualifications and ambition to serve the nation.

President-elect Joe Biden has already chosen several people to lead and oversee the most important and influential agencies and departments in the land. Unlike the current president, who preferred big donors over people who were qualified, Biden is choosing people who are competent, honest and experienced in the areas they’ll oversee. He will respect and listen to them, and thank them instead of firing them when they do their jobs and tell the truth. As he announced on Nov. 24, “I don’t want to be told what I want to hear. I want to be told what I need to hear.”