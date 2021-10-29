NASH COLUMN: Extremists don’t represent the majority

When a small group of far-left extremists coined the phrase “defund the police,” it was the best gift they could have given to right-wing media as well as the Republican Party. The right jumped on it and made it sound like all Democrats wanted to abolish police departments, which of course isn’t true. The reasonable response to those left-wingers as well as to those who profited from their stupidity is “duh.”
That response isn’t nearly strong enough when it comes to right-wing commentators like Rick Wiles, a pastor and conspiracy theorist on True News. He claimed the COVID-19 vaccine contains eggs that hatch into parasites in our bodies and can kill us. Before the Donald Trump impeachment, he said if Trump was impeached, “We’re going to hunt them down,” and threatened to use firing squads to kill those who were responsible for the impeachment.
Wiles is just one of many dangerous right-wing commentators who spew lies and incite unfounded fears about the vaccines and other issues; meanwhile, several of them have caught, suffered and/or died from the virus. According to a Sept. 20 article in Newsweek, “Since August, at least five have died from COVID-19,” and it went on to list their names.
It’s comical that Fox News, that’s full of commentators who rage against vaccine mandates, has mandated that all its employees be vaccinated. They don’t mention that, of course.
But, the craziness isn’t new. In 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut, Adam Lanza killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School, 20 of them under the age of seven. On his Infowars show, right-wing commentator Alex Jones claimed that it never happened; that it was a hoax meant to enact gun control and that the survivors were just actors. That resulted in some survivors being threatened and followed by people with guns. Eventually, Jones admitted he was wrong, but claimed First Amendment rights. He’s been sued by several parents of the dead students, and it looks like he’ll pay a hefty price for his lies.
But too many don’t pay a price and will do anything possible to get out of taking responsibility for harm that resulted from their actions. For instance, on Jan. 5, the day before the U.S. Capitol Building was overrun by violent Trump supporters, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon said on his podcast that “All hell’s gonna break loose” if the votes were certified that would make Joe Biden the winner of the election.
The next day, all hell did break loose. The Congressional committee that’s investigating the Jan. 6 resurrection issued him a subpoena to appear and answer questions about what he knew and when he knew it. He refused and may be found in contempt of Congress, which if prosecuted, could result in another criminal charge against him. If he and all the others who’ve been subpoenaed were innocent, they’d be willing to testify about what they knew.
Meanwhile, almost all the Republicans in Congress and state legislatures are silent as they refuse to counter the big lie that Trump won the election. Those cowardly lawmakers know he lost, but they’re terrified of the former president and his base. Only representatives like Liz Cheney, (R-Wyo) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill), have the courage to stand up against the lies, putting the nation’s welfare above their own political ambitions.
Kinzinger warned about the hazards of the lies in an interview with Rollcall Take Five, published on Oct. 19, “But at the moment, I really truly utterly believe that our democracy is under siege. I truly believe that nobody else is coming. We have this sense as Americans that somebody else will come and save the day, because we always have. Nobody’s coming, right? It’s us. And, I don’t like the job enough to sell out the future of this country to keep it. So, if it costs me my job, great. I’ll go make more money and have a way easier life.”
That kind of courage is rare on both sides of the aisle. They should all take a hint from President Joe Biden’s win. The majority of Americans are sick of extremists and want moderating voices in Congress. But, although Biden has been a moderate during most of his political career, even he’s having trouble keeping the extremists from taking over.
Kinzinger was right. Now there’s talk from right-wing extremists about a civil war brewing and they’re ready and willing to sacrifice the peace and prosperity of the nation for their crazy agenda. And, the far left are holding up an extremely popular infrastructure bill to get everything else they want.
So as voters, if we want this chaos to continue, vote for extremists. If not, you know what to do.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.