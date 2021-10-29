NASH COLUMN: Extremists don’t represent the majority

Meanwhile, almost all the Republicans in Congress and state legislatures are silent as they refuse to counter the big lie that Trump won the election. Those cowardly lawmakers know he lost, but they’re terrified of the former president and his base. Only representatives like Liz Cheney, (R-Wyo) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill), have the courage to stand up against the lies, putting the nation’s welfare above their own political ambitions.

Kinzinger warned about the hazards of the lies in an interview with Rollcall Take Five, published on Oct. 19, “But at the moment, I really truly utterly believe that our democracy is under siege. I truly believe that nobody else is coming. We have this sense as Americans that somebody else will come and save the day, because we always have. Nobody’s coming, right? It’s us. And, I don’t like the job enough to sell out the future of this country to keep it. So, if it costs me my job, great. I’ll go make more money and have a way easier life.”

That kind of courage is rare on both sides of the aisle. They should all take a hint from President Joe Biden’s win. The majority of Americans are sick of extremists and want moderating voices in Congress. But, although Biden has been a moderate during most of his political career, even he’s having trouble keeping the extremists from taking over.