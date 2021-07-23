NASH COLUMN: Fight media bias by seeking out credible news sources

I never realized how many people believe lies over facts until I read that Tucker Carlson’s Tonight show on Fox News is the most watched cable news broadcast. I’m assuming that the people who watch his show also believe what he tells them. Otherwise, why would they watch it?
That’s frightening, especially since during a court case in September 2020, when Carlson was taken to court for slander by Karen McDougal, a woman whose affair with Donald Trump was kept from the public and who Carlson accused of extortion, Fox’s lawyers successfully argued that, “The ‘general tenor’ of the show should then inform a viewer that [Carlson] is not ‘stating actual facts’ about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘non-literal commentary.’”
U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil’s opinion agreed with Fox’s lawyers. She said, “Fox persuasively argues, that given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ about the statements he makes.” In other words, you’d have to be stupid to believe everything he says.
That ruling as well as others gave him and other talk-show hosts permission to lie as much as they want. So, it’s not surprising that politifact.com shows that if you add up the statements they’ve checked, 87% of Carlson’s statements fall under false, mostly false or pants on fire. In the lying category, that puts him ahead of Fox Network’s Sean Hannity’s 56% and even ahead of former President Donald Trump’s 73%. That’s quite an achievement.
So why do people believe the lies? I wish I knew. The only thing I can think of is that those who do must limit their “news” gathering to extremely biased sources. To find out if a certain medium is biased, it can be checked on “mediabiaschart.com” by going to the site and clicking on the green rectangle that reads, “go to static media bias chart.” There, the most popular media sources are arranged under labels that go from far-left bias to far-right bias, with the most credible sources in the middle. According to that, NPR, CBS and ABC are the least biased of the mainstream outlets. I was glad to see that because I rely on them for the evening news.
On the far left is a list almost as long as that on the far right, but the only ones I’ve watched or read are the Huffington Post and MSNBC. I also watch Fox and CNN, just to see how different their programming is on any given day. I’ve noticed that CNN news hosts and guests don’t hold back from criticizing President Joe Biden or other Democrats when they feel they deserve it, but I’ve yet to hear Fox criticize former President Trump or any Republican lawmaker, even when they say or do things that are totally nuts and/or false. Then again, Fox rarely, if ever, airs anything that proves how nuts some of them are.
Apparently, Newsmax and One America News Network are just as, or even more, far right as Fox, but they’re newer and haven’t yet built the base that Fox has. The most skewed of all is Infowars which is as far right as they get. According to Wikipedia, “InfoWars is an American far-right conspiracy theory and fake news website owned by Alex Jones. It was founded in 1999, and operates under Free Speech Systems LLC.” That tells people everything they need to know. Jones seems to be in competition with the My Pillow man Mike Lindell and Tucker Carlson for being the most unhinged person in the media.
Knowing how biased so much of the media is answers a lot of questions. If someone reads, watches or listens to only one source of information, they are intentionally ignorant. If they hear something that infuriates them, and they don’t check it out on credible, unbiased sources, they’re deliberately allowing themselves to be hoodwinked. And that’s exactly what biased media wants and how they make their profits.
And, of course, behind that media are the politicians and their rich donors who also benefit from the lies, exaggerations and misinformation. Why else wouldn’t they be working to fight climate change or the high prices of prescription drugs? Follow the money: the fossil fuel industry and pharmaceutical companies donate truckloads of it, mostly to Republican lawmakers. If anyone’s surprised by this, they haven’t been paying attention.
The solutions include realizing when we’re being fooled by doing our own fact checking. Also, our schools need to focus more on critical thinking skills so students learn how to determine truth from fiction, and parents need to be examples to their children, so they won’t be fooled by lies and conspiracy theories. As always, it’s up to us.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.