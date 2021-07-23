NASH COLUMN: Fight media bias by seeking out credible news sources

So why do people believe the lies? I wish I knew. The only thing I can think of is that those who do must limit their “news” gathering to extremely biased sources. To find out if a certain medium is biased, it can be checked on “mediabiaschart.com” by going to the site and clicking on the green rectangle that reads, “go to static media bias chart.” There, the most popular media sources are arranged under labels that go from far-left bias to far-right bias, with the most credible sources in the middle. According to that, NPR, CBS and ABC are the least biased of the mainstream outlets. I was glad to see that because I rely on them for the evening news.

On the far left is a list almost as long as that on the far right, but the only ones I’ve watched or read are the Huffington Post and MSNBC. I also watch Fox and CNN, just to see how different their programming is on any given day. I’ve noticed that CNN news hosts and guests don’t hold back from criticizing President Joe Biden or other Democrats when they feel they deserve it, but I’ve yet to hear Fox criticize former President Trump or any Republican lawmaker, even when they say or do things that are totally nuts and/or false. Then again, Fox rarely, if ever, airs anything that proves how nuts some of them are.