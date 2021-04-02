NASH COLUMN: Find free and simple pleasures

About four miles east of Prairie du Sac are three lakes: Fish, Mud and Crystal. I used to live on Fish Lake, and it was a paradise, but the last time I was there, all the lakes had flooded, the old shorelines were gone, and the roads between them were covered with water and closed. But if the water recedes and the lovely shorelines restored, people can enjoy them once again.

Although many of our state parks, like Devil’s Lake, aren’t free, they’re usually affordable for a day trip. City parks are free to visit and offer playgrounds, tennis courts and skate parks, all healthy alternatives for children and adults who spend too much time on their electronics and don’t get any exercise. And then there’s plain old walking and exploring different parts of town or the countryside.

Now that the weather is nicer and more people are vaccinated, friends and family can get together outside, or inside if they feel it’s safe for all of them. Indoors, we’ve had time to do artwork, writing or crafts we’ve put off. And we can always go through our book collections, and donate any we don’t want to our local libraries for their sales, or to homeless shelters or thrift stores. Also, there’s volunteer work like delivering meals to home-bound people, picking up and recycling trash along the sidewalks, or helping to maintain city gardens—call first.