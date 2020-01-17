NASH COLUMN: Good bosses are up front, make organizations better

After having about 30 jobs, not including 15 years farming, I’ve been lucky to have only five horrible bosses. The longest I worked for any of them was four months, and the shortest was my record of one-hour, 45 minutes.

It’s fair to ask why I’ve changed jobs so often, and the answer to that is complicated. One reason for many of those changes had to do with my ex-husband getting better jobs or being transferred to new locations. Other reasons include finding better-paying or more interesting jobs, moving to different states and a sense of adventure that would take an entire column to explain. And five of those changes were due to the really bad bosses I mentioned.

All those bad bosses had certain things in common. None of them respected their employees or their customers. They all degraded employees in front of others, were micro-managers, didn’t trust their employees, and didn’t give their employees the support, tools and information they needed. It may be Karma that, except for one, all of their businesses have closed.

To avoid having a bad boss, pay close attention during an interview. If the person doing the interview cuts down former employees, you can bet they do the same with their current employees. Sometimes, though, you don’t get that warning until you’ve accepted the job.