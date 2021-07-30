NASH COLUMN: Good soup blends ingredients

As I was making beef vegetable soup last week, I was trying to decide what to write about in this column. The problem isn’t that there aren’t enough issues; the problem is that there are too many.
Competing for my attention were: the state and federal budgets; the need to stop lawmakers from eliminating protections of our air, land and water; money going to private, for-profit and religious schools at the expense of our public schools; the corrupt method of changing borders of voting districts, called gerrymandering, that gives one party all the electoral advantages; the drastic need for campaign finance reform; and many more.
It was all too much. And then it hit me. The answer was right there in the pot. You can’t make the healthiest, tastiest and most interesting soup with only one ingredient. If it had only water and one vegetable in it, it would be bland and tasteless. That pot of soup was like the United States, filled with a variety of colorful, healthy, interesting ingredients that united to create a beautiful whole.
After the beef and its bone had cooked for a couple of hours, I added seasonings, tomatoes, onions and green pepper, all of which added richness and flavor. Celery, boring by itself, contributed a crunch and more flavor. Red, yellow and orange peppers added color and mellowed the taste. Yellow squash and carrots added more color as well as bulk. Hot peppers added a kick and basmati rice absorbed all the different flavors and provided a pleasing texture. Each of the ingredients added something positive and took away nothing.
In the same way, people of different nationalities, races and cultures add their own colors, textures, richness, spice and unique qualities to American life. The proof of that is everywhere, but it’s so much a part of us that most of us never notice the contributions or consider where they came from.
Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Irving Berlin, a Jewish immigrant from Russia, wrote the song, “God Bless America,” in 1918. And what can be more American than blue jeans? They were invented in 1871 and patented in 1873 by Jacob W. Davis, a Jewish tailor from Latvia and his partner, Levi Strauss, a German immigrant. An Irish immigrant designed the White House; architect James Hoban, who arrived in 1785.
More recently, in the area of technology, we can thank immigrants for the inventions that symbolize our modern world. Steve Jobs, the son of a Syrian refugee, created Apple. Two of the three founders of YouTube are immigrants, Jawed Karim, from Germany, and Steve Chen, who came from Taiwan when he was just 15. American-born Larry Page and computer scientist Sergey Brin, who was born in the Soviet Union, invented Google. And if you use Yahoo, thank Jerry Yang, who knew only one word of English when he emigrated here from Taiwan in 1978.
Contributions and advances in medicine, the arts, spirituality and technology are gifts of those from India, China and other Asian countries.
During World War II, hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans and Mexican-Americans served in our armed forces. To make sure there were enough workers in our fields, Mexico and the U.S. created the Bracero program, which brought needed Mexican farm workers here from 1942 to 1964. Latinos and Hispanics from Mexico, Central and South America have contributed to our music culture, the arts and, yes, technology. The first patent for color TV was awarded to a Mexican, Guillermo González Camarena.
Most people know that almost all of our favorite foods originated in other countries. But not many know that a Syrian Muslim immigrant named Ernest Hamwi invented the ice cream cone and introduced it at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. Muslim Americans also designed what was once called the Sears Tower in Chicago, developed a chemotherapy system that treats brain tumors and also contribute to music, education, law and the military – and many other fields.
A large majority of young immigrants who were brought here by their parents are working and paying taxes, in school or are still children. They’re now being threatened by some politicians who want them deported. That’s not fair.
Some ask why they don’t just become citizens. They’d love to, but obtaining citizenship under current restrictions is a long, tedious process that is expensive and takes many years. Yes, we need laws, but we also need to encourage talented, intelligent, hard-working people to stay here and contribute to our wonderful, interesting, healthy soup of a country.
Previously published Sept. 26, 2017.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.