NASH COLUMN: Good soup blends ingredients

As I was making beef vegetable soup last week, I was trying to decide what to write about in this column. The problem isn’t that there aren’t enough issues; the problem is that there are too many.

Competing for my attention were: the state and federal budgets; the need to stop lawmakers from eliminating protections of our air, land and water; money going to private, for-profit and religious schools at the expense of our public schools; the corrupt method of changing borders of voting districts, called gerrymandering, that gives one party all the electoral advantages; the drastic need for campaign finance reform; and many more.

It was all too much. And then it hit me. The answer was right there in the pot. You can’t make the healthiest, tastiest and most interesting soup with only one ingredient. If it had only water and one vegetable in it, it would be bland and tasteless. That pot of soup was like the United States, filled with a variety of colorful, healthy, interesting ingredients that united to create a beautiful whole.