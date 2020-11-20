NASH COLUMN: GOP filled with hypocrites

Proof of his lack of principles is verified by not only his former attorney, but by Tony Schwartz, the actual writer of “The Art of the Deal” who stayed by Trump’s side for almost a year to get material for the book. Then there are several of Trump’s former staff, four-star generals, cabinet members and acquaintances who have stated he’s a sociopath and a pathological liar who has no heart, no empathy, no feelings for anyone but himself. Republican leaders in Congress and in state legislatures who declare their Christianity know all of that, and still enable him. If that’s not hypocrisy, I don’t know what is.

But they’re not alone, there are plenty of hypocrites in the Trump camp.

Remember in mid-November 2016, when Green Party candidate Jill Stein demanded that recounts in Pennsylvania and Michigan were called for because the numbers were so close? Hillary Clinton, reluctantly went along with it although she had already conceded the race to Trump early on Nov. 9. On Nov. 26 of that year, NPR reported, “Clinton campaign directors had not pursued a recount themselves because they ‘had not uncovered any actionable evidence of hacking or outside attempts to alter the voting technology.’”