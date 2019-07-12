Prejudice against certain groups of people arises when people assume most members of that group are the same as the worst of them.
It can be based on one experience such as the one I had when a fellow-first grader with red hair was a mean bully. For a while, I assumed all redheaded kids were mean.
After meeting other redheads who were kind and loving, my prejudice disappeared. But because most of us tend to hang out with people who are like us, not everyone has the opportunity to get to know other members of the group they fear or dislike.
Prejudice also can be initiated and fostered by those in power to further their own agendas. Hitler was a master of it. After World War I, the German people were poor and desperate. Hitler knew they wanted to blame someone, so he made them believe it was the Jews who were responsible for their unhappiness. We know how that turned out. After World War II, which he’d started, the German people were in worse shape than they’d been beforehand and 6 million Jews were murdered by his loyal supporters.
Using scapegoats, as Hitler did, is common among authoritarians who want more power over the masses. They use people’s discontent, resentment and resultant hostility to incite prejudice, fear and hatred against groups that have little power, influence or ability to fight back. They foster the “us against them” mentality and use it to their advantage.
During the early 1950s, fear and hatred were instigated by Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy when he started the “Red Scare” by accusing individuals or any group he didn’t like of being communist. His targets were the State Department, the military, artists, movie stars, musicians and more. Public opinion finally turned against him when it was shown he had no basis or evidence for his accusations.
President Donald Trump and his enablers are using the same tactics today, using the “socialist” label to create fear and hostility. Anyone who advocates for the poor, for relieving the problem of enormous student debt, for increasing education funding or for helping people afford healthcare are labeled “socialists.” Instead of working with those who are concerned about people who can’t afford their basic needs, they use the old “red scare” to turn the public against them.
President Trump also has accused immigrants of being rapists and murderers. Meanwhile, he has never accused those on the far right of violence even though they’ve been responsible for most of the recent incidents of terrorism in this country.
The Anti-Defamation League reported in “Murder and Extremism in the United States in 2018,” “The extremist-related murders in 2018 were overwhelmingly linked to right-wing extremists. Every one of the perpetrators had ties to at least one right-wing extremist movement, although one had recently switched to supporting Islamist extremism.”
From 2009-2018, white, American right-wing extremists committed 73% of terrorist killings in the United States. What has the president or his supporters said about that? Nothing.
Nobody is born with prejudice, or with fear of those who are different than they are. Anyone who’s ever worked with preschool children can attest to that. Little children love everyone and hug one another without prejudice. It doesn’t matter if their skin color is different, or if their parents practice different religions, or if their eyes are different; their hugs are frequent and spontaneous. They only learn prejudice later — from adults.
As the songwriters Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote for the 1949, Broadway musical, “South Pacific,” “You’ve Got to be Taught” to be prejudiced. The second verse of their song says it all:
“You’ve got to be taught to be afraid
Of people whose eyes are oddly made,
And people whose skin is a different shade,
You’ve got to be carefully taught.”
Politicians also teach prejudice, and it exists on both sides of the political divide. Some far-left liberals believe all wealthy people and corporations have evil intents, when that’s not true. Just because someone or some company has been financially successful doesn’t mean they earned their money by hurting others. Many wealthy people and corporations support important charities and do great things for their communities.
Also, some far-left liberals suspect that any candidate who accepts campaign money from corporations will be bought and paid for. Of course that’s true for candidates and donors with no scruples, but by no means true for all.
Reasonable people know that we should never judge an entire group by the actions of a few. It’s not their race, religion, country of birth, occupation or political affiliation that determines the behavior of each individual. We only learn that by getting to know people one on one. Maybe we should all make an effort to do that.
