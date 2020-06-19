NASH COLUMN: Guns, abortion and immigration

The subject of abortion is another issue they use. They don’t reveal that if abortions are banned, only rich women will get safe ones. Women who can’t afford to travel to get one will just go to unskilled practitioners and many would die. What really decreases the number of abortions is access to affordable birth control, but conservative lawmakers insist on closing the Planned Parenthood clinics that provide it. Many of them also want to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, which requires most private health insurance plans to cover contraceptives without out-of-pocket costs. Reasonable people see how absurd their actions are.

As for abortion, nobody I know is in favor of it, and most Democrats are against late-term abortions. But those are very rare and almost always done to save the lives of the mothers. Otherwise, reasonable people know that having an abortion is due to a decision made as a result of dire circumstances and a great amount of thought and distress. Girls as young as 11 can, and do, get pregnant. Would any girl that age, or her parents, want her to carry a baby for nine months, stay home from school, and suffer that humiliation? And what if she is disabled or mentally incompetent? That’s often been the case of girls who were raped.