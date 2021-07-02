NASH COLUMN: Happy Fourth of July

On July 4, 1776, 245 years ago, the Continental Congress declared that the 13 American colonies were no longer subject to the rule of Great Britain and were united, free, and independent states. Meanwhile, the colonists were fighting the Revolutionary War, which didn’t formally end until Sept. 3, 1783, the last day of British occupation.
The main cause of the war was British tax levies on the colonies even though the colonists didn’t have the right to vote and therefore didn’t have any representation in the British Parliament. Thus, the main reason for the fight was, “Taxation without representation.”
Meanwhile, between 1775 and 1782, a smallpox epidemic was killing a large number of Europeans and North Americans. Because of that, George Washington, the head of the Continental Army, commanded that all his troops be inoculated against the disease. Back then, inoculations were crude and had serious side effects, but historians like Joseph Ellis suggest that Washington’s decision to have his troops inoculated was one reason few of them died of the disease and were thus able to win the Revolutionary War.
Still, the newly formed government was far from ideal. It allowed only land-owning white men to vote, leaving out everyone else, including Blacks, women and Native Americans. Also, slavery didn’t end until after the northern army won the Civil War in 1865. It took until 1870 to extend voting rights to Black men. Even then, several states essentially denied them the right to vote because of poll taxes, literary tests and intimidation.
Today, it’s hard for many of us to believe that American women didn’t gain the right to vote until 1919, 143 years after the first Independence Day. The 19th Amendment, which granted them that right, passed by only two Senate votes. But it took until 1924 for Native American women to be granted citizenship and the right to vote. Even worse, it wasn’t until 1962 that New Mexico became the last state to officially grant all Native Americans that right. And finally, in 1984 the law granted the elderly and disabled the accommodations many of them required to cast a ballot.
The freedom of all Americans to vote and be represented is the result of years of protests, struggles and bloodshed that have taken place since the first Independence Day. Today, conflicts continue because some people insist on taking those rights away, often by sly and unorthodox means. Right now, in many states, anti-voter bills have been passed or are pending, 20 of those in the Wisconsin Legislature. Most of the bills allow dark money to continue to determine election results and some limit opportunities, like drop boxes, absentee and early voting and more, all of which make it harder for certain Americans to vote.
There are also states, like Wisconsin, where lawmakers have unethically gerrymandered electoral districts that guarantee one party will win the majority in the legislatures even if their candidates receive fewer votes overall. Most Wisconsinites are against gerrymandering because it goes against what Americans consider our basic rights, which are “liberty and justice for all.”
That phrase, of course, comes from the Pledge of Allegiance, and Republicans have insisted that schoolchildren recite it at the beginning of each school day. If those anti-socialist politicians knew it was composed by Francis Bellamy, a Christian socialist, their hair would catch on fire.
But what concerns me the most is that the “indivisible” bit of the Pledge is being tested more now than at any time since the Civil War. Americans are divided due to lies and deliberate misinformation from the former president and his loyal supporters in state houses, Congress and the media.
The former president still refuses to concede he lost the 2020 election even though every one of the numerous investigations has proved there’s not one iota of evidence to support his claims of voter or election fraud. A new in-depth investigation by the Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee also refuted his claims. So has William Barr, the Donald Trump-appointed Attorney General, who recently admitted, “… my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all b.s.” That Barr never said anything to refute Trump’s lies until recently is proof of his cowardice, and that his fear of the former president “trumped” his conscience.
Still, we have much to celebrate on this Fourth of July. We should be forever grateful for all the progress that’s been made by dedicated, determined Americans throughout the years since 1776 as they fought for true “liberty and justice for all.” We also need to acknowledge that the fight for every American’s liberty and freedom is still, and may always be, ongoing, and that our best weapons in that fight are our voices and our votes.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.