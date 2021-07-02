NASH COLUMN: Happy Fourth of July

That phrase, of course, comes from the Pledge of Allegiance, and Republicans have insisted that schoolchildren recite it at the beginning of each school day. If those anti-socialist politicians knew it was composed by Francis Bellamy, a Christian socialist, their hair would catch on fire.

But what concerns me the most is that the “indivisible” bit of the Pledge is being tested more now than at any time since the Civil War. Americans are divided due to lies and deliberate misinformation from the former president and his loyal supporters in state houses, Congress and the media.

The former president still refuses to concede he lost the 2020 election even though every one of the numerous investigations has proved there’s not one iota of evidence to support his claims of voter or election fraud. A new in-depth investigation by the Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee also refuted his claims. So has William Barr, the Donald Trump-appointed Attorney General, who recently admitted, “… my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all b.s.” That Barr never said anything to refute Trump’s lies until recently is proof of his cowardice, and that his fear of the former president “trumped” his conscience.

Still, we have much to celebrate on this Fourth of July. We should be forever grateful for all the progress that’s been made by dedicated, determined Americans throughout the years since 1776 as they fought for true “liberty and justice for all.” We also need to acknowledge that the fight for every American’s liberty and freedom is still, and may always be, ongoing, and that our best weapons in that fight are our voices and our votes.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.