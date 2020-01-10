NASH COLUMN: How do Trump supporters rationalize his behavior?

I can’t understand why his supporters don’t question why he prohibits any of his staff or appointees from testifying to Congress. An innocent person would want all the facts to come out. Trump supporters have no problem with the president’s obstructions of justice during the Mueller and House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment investigations, but I can imagine what they’d have said if President Barack Obama had prohibited anyone from testifying during an investigation, had refused to release documents, or if he’d have lied more than 15,000 times during his first term.

Why don’t his supporters call him out for those lies? They should have known he was lying when he said Mexico would pay for the wall, and China would pay the tariffs he enacted. We’re the ones who are paying, but his enablers say nothing.

Remember when Trump criticized President Obama for the $18 trillion debt that was the result of a bipartisan stimulus plan that lifted us out of the Bush Great Recession? And remember when he said during his campaign that he’d eliminate the debt if he were elected? Well, due to the massive Trump tax cuts and over-spending, on Jan. 2, the national debt hit a record high of over $23 trillion, or more than $73,000 for every person in the United States. What have Republican lawmakers and his other supporters said about that?