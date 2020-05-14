NASH COLUMN: In a crisis especially it pays to listen to experts

So, I ran into the house and called another neighbor who’d lived there most of his life. He arrived in minutes, opened the wood stove and tossed in the baking soda. Poof. The chimney fire was out.

I learned some valuable lessons that day. First, don’t burn green wood unless you clean out the chimney every few weeks, and second, don’t listen to people who don’t know what they’re talking about.

You know where I’m going with this, right?

For several months, the president has been trying to convince the nation that he knows as much or more about the coronavirus than medical experts. In fact, when the coronavirus was identified in the United States, he downplayed the seriousness of it. Initially he called it a “Democratic hoax” because, he said, the Democrats were out to get him. Then, he said there were only a few cases and soon, “Like a miracle,” it’d be gone. Then, when many more cases and deaths were reported, he said it was all under control. But, of course, it wasn’t.