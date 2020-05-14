NASH COLUMN: In a crisis especially it pays to listen to experts
NASH COLUMN: In a crisis especially it pays to listen to experts

If you’ve ever taken advice from someone who didn’t know what they were talking about, you probably learned this: Ask an expert the next time.

I found that out the hard way. In the fall of 1968, when we moved to a remote, far-north farm, our only sources of heat were a small gas wall heater, a leaky old wood-burning stove and pile of green—not dry yet—wood.

One of the first people we met lived about a quarter-mile away and gave the impression he knew all about life in the north woods. We found out later he’d lived there only a couple of years. But the first time we met him, he said, “If you ever get a chimney fire, climb up on the roof and throw a box of baking soda into the chimney and it’ll put it out.”

And, sure enough, late that winter, when I was changing our baby’s diaper, my husband was 50 miles away at work with the only car, and it was at least 30 degrees-below zero, the chimney started rumbling. Then, it sounded like a fleet of jets had landed on the roof. It was too cold to put the baby outside, so I put him in the room farthest from the chimney, grabbed the box of baking soda, ran out to the shed, got a ladder, dragged it to the edge of the house and looked up. The roof was covered in snow and flames were shooting at least 30 feet into the air. It was obvious I could never get close enough to the chimney to toss in the baking soda.

So, I ran into the house and called another neighbor who’d lived there most of his life. He arrived in minutes, opened the wood stove and tossed in the baking soda. Poof. The chimney fire was out.

I learned some valuable lessons that day. First, don’t burn green wood unless you clean out the chimney every few weeks, and second, don’t listen to people who don’t know what they’re talking about.

You know where I’m going with this, right?

For several months, the president has been trying to convince the nation that he knows as much or more about the coronavirus than medical experts. In fact, when the coronavirus was identified in the United States, he downplayed the seriousness of it. Initially he called it a “Democratic hoax” because, he said, the Democrats were out to get him. Then, he said there were only a few cases and soon, “Like a miracle,” it’d be gone. Then, when many more cases and deaths were reported, he said it was all under control. But, of course, it wasn’t.

He was finally convinced of the seriousness of the situation and appointed medical experts to a task force to study it and make decisions as to how to react. He then held daily press conferences where he hogged the microphone for over a half-hour and attacked reporters for asking questions that made him uncomfortable. Finally, he allowed the experts to comment and answer questions. Even then, he often contradicted what they’d said and later they had to correct him in ways that didn’t hurt his fragile ego. For example, he touted medications and suggested treatments that were not approved to treat the virus and which had sometimes caused worse complications or death. The medical experts on the task force had to scramble to inform people of the truth.

He even compared himself to his uncle who was a famous scientist, saying he had his genes and was very smart. As if being related to someone who had years of scientific and medical education and experience gave him, the president, great knowledge in the areas of science and epidemiology. It would be laughable if some people didn’t believe every word he says.

He’s not done making a fool of himself while trying to fool us. First, he applauded governors who called for “safe-at-home” closures. Immediately after, he sided with those who were protesting those closures and subtly encouraged people to ignore safety precautions. He also refuses to follow the guidelines created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that say everyone should wear a mask when in public.

His only concerns are his re-election and that the economy looks better before November. When former Republican president George W. Bush called for unity and compassion for the families of those who’ve died, Donald Trump attacked him for not supporting him during the impeachment proceedings. As usual, everything must be about him.

Our house in Minnesota could have burned down because I listened to someone who didn’t know what he was talking about. Let’s just hope President Trump doesn’t burn the country down before he leaves office.

Pat Nash

Pat Nash

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.

