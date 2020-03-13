NASH COLUMN: Investigate Hunter Biden? Haven't we had enough extremism?
Joe Biden’s wins on Super Tuesday coincide with polling data that shows voters want a moderate candidate to run against President Donald Trump. They want a president with integrity and honesty who lives and acts maturely and with decency. They want a leader who’s a good role model for their children, who has empathy for others, and who is willing to work with both sides to reach common sense agreements on the most important issues facing the country.

Most of us are sick of the extremists in both parties and of the unending partisan battles in Congress, state legislatures and among friends and families. Most of us yearn for a return to the time when politics wasn’t a forbidden topic when families and friends got together.

It’s disappointing that our own U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is taking the opposite stance and furthering the divisions by supporting the president’s absurd accusations against Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, the man Trump most fears to run against him in November.

According to a Mar. 2, article in Reuters, “Days after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden scored a major win at his party’s primary in South Carolina, a Republican U.S. senator is seeking the first subpoena in a probe of his son Hunter Biden’s role at Ukraine gas company Burisma.”

That senator is Johnson, who knows there have already been investigations into the younger Biden’s role, and that not a bit of evidence of foul play, pressure or scandalous behavior was found. Did Hunter Biden take advantage of his father’s position? Probably. But Burisma didn’t receive any favors from the United States in return for appointing him to its board. Plus, it didn’t cost us taxpayers a cent.

On the other hand, there’s a huge amount of evidence that proves how the president and his family have benefited from his office. In “How Trump fused his business empire to the presidency,” a Jan. 20, article by Anita Kumar in Politico, the author describes the many ways the Trump Organization, which Trump still owns, has received millions in taxpayer money since he became president. His extremely frequent trips to his golf and other resorts require many Secret Service personnel and his staff to rent expensive rooms on the properties, costing the taxpayers millions.

His invitations to several Republican groups and foreign leaders to stay at his properties have also enriched him and his family. Perhaps Sen. Johnson should investigate how much Trump’s company profits from those foreign visitors and how that clearly violates the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause.

He could also investigate all the favors and trademarks the Chinese granted to Trump’s businesses and to his daughter, Ivanka, after her father was elected. Some of those are detailed in a Nov. 6, 2018, Associated Press article by Erika Kinetz, “China grants 18 trademarks in 2 months to Trump, daughter.” If Johnson is honestly concerned about anyone or their family profiting from an elected office, he’d be investigating this.

But Johnson is just another Trump tool who chooses to ignore the president’s abuses of power; his 16,000 and more lies; his childish bullying tactics; his attacks on our intelligence agencies and justice system; his destruction of protections for our water; his siding with murderous dictators like Russia’s President Vladimir Putin over our allies, and much more. Johnson should be happy he’s not on the ballot this November, but he can bet we’ll remember when and if he runs again.

Johnson isn’t the only legislator who’s following the divisive playbook. Here in Madison, we have State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald following the example of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as he refuses to bring bills up for a vote. McConnell is sitting on more than 400 bills that were passed by the “Do-Nothing” Democrats. Why aren’t Republican senators accusing him of assaulting our democracy by not letting them vote?

Four of the bills he refuses to release were written to strengthen election security. That’s essential after our intelligence agencies have proven that Russia is doing everything in its power to influence the November election. McConnell’s refusal to ensure that our elections are secure from outside interests should tell the people all they need to know about his lack of integrity.

Acting as his clone here in Wisconsin, Fitzgerald has refused to allow state Senate votes on sensible gun safety regulations and other laws most voters favor. He pushed for the corrupt system of gerrymandered districts, is a big Trump supporter and is running to represent Wisconsin in the House of Representatives. Because of the gerrymandered district he represents, unless the voters reject his extremism, he’ll probably win.

Overall, nobody will win if extremists do. Again, it’s up to us.

Pat Nash

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.

