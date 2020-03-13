NASH COLUMN: Investigate Hunter Biden? Haven't we had enough extremism?

On the other hand, there’s a huge amount of evidence that proves how the president and his family have benefited from his office. In “How Trump fused his business empire to the presidency,” a Jan. 20, article by Anita Kumar in Politico, the author describes the many ways the Trump Organization, which Trump still owns, has received millions in taxpayer money since he became president. His extremely frequent trips to his golf and other resorts require many Secret Service personnel and his staff to rent expensive rooms on the properties, costing the taxpayers millions.

His invitations to several Republican groups and foreign leaders to stay at his properties have also enriched him and his family. Perhaps Sen. Johnson should investigate how much Trump’s company profits from those foreign visitors and how that clearly violates the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause.

He could also investigate all the favors and trademarks the Chinese granted to Trump’s businesses and to his daughter, Ivanka, after her father was elected. Some of those are detailed in a Nov. 6, 2018, Associated Press article by Erika Kinetz, “China grants 18 trademarks in 2 months to Trump, daughter.” If Johnson is honestly concerned about anyone or their family profiting from an elected office, he’d be investigating this.