NASH COLUMN: It could happen here

Methods of killing democracy and installing dictators are always similar.
First, leaders pretend to work for the masses, and lie to gain support. Once in power, they demolish opposition by killing off the free press so the populace is unaware of what’s happening. Soon, they label as enemies any future opposition and end free elections. It then takes a revolution to unseat them and return to democracy. Sadly, that takes many years of struggle, if it happens at all. Meanwhile, the people suffer while the leaders profit from greed and selfish ambition.
Because we’ve never experienced it, few Americans know what it’s like to live in countries where one leader and his henchmen control the population through fear of punishment or death. That’s why I was fascinated by the stories I heard from a Chinese doctor I met through my son in the late 1980s.
He was in college in Washington, D.C., at the time, renting a room in the same building as the doctor. She was in the U.S. doing research at the National Institutes of Health, but her husband and children were still in China. Before his Christmas break, my son asked her if she’d like to spend the holidays with his family since he knew she was lonely. She happily accepted. I assume she was also curious about how American families lived.
At first, she was shy, but soon opened up and shared the story of her life in China during the leadership of Mao Zedong. After he gained power, no local or national multi-party elections were permitted and anyone opposing his leadership was sent to a labor camp, tortured or executed. Li Rui, Mao’s personal secretary, later claimed, “Mao’s way of thinking and governing was terrifying. He put no value on human life. The deaths of others meant nothing to him.”
And deaths there were. According to historians they numbered from 40 to 80 million from starvation, persecution, prison labor and mass executions.
The doctor was lucky she lived. As a young doctor just out of medical school, she was considered an intellectual and a threat by the regime, as were teachers, writers and politicians with opposing political views. One evening, soon after she started practicing medicine, she was kidnapped, put on a freight train with crowds of others, and sent far north to a “re-education” and labor camp. There, she was one of only two doctors for more than 5,000 captive laborers.
All day, the people dug with hand tools in the often-frozen ground, and every night they gathered and were required to confess their sins…which were any actions or thoughts that violated the rules in Mao’s “Little Red Book,” the only reading material they were allowed.
After her release, she tried to return to the hospital she’d been forced to leave. But, because one of her uncles defected to another country, she was punished and sent to a poor, remote region where she practiced medicine until the end of the Mao regime.
She told her story calmly, with no drama. But her actions illustrated how poverty had affected her life. After meals, if there was even a tablespoon of food left over, she wrapped it and put it in the refrigerator. And she smoked—but only one cigarette every evening. She sat on the couch, lit up, closed her eyes and, with a deeply prayerful expression, smoked until the cigarette was gone.
Her story and those of people who lived through Adolf Hitler’s rule show how a democracy can be destroyed by one greedy, overly ambitious, dishonest person and his enablers. We have similar enablers here. As I write this, there are 140 GOP Representatives and 12 GOP U.S. Senators, including Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson, who’ve stated they’ll vote against certification of the legitimate results of the Nov. 3 election when the majority of Americans elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
That’s after 60 or more court appeals by Trump attorneys have been dismissed, many by conservative majorities on the U.S. and state Supreme Courts, as well as by several judges appointed by Trump. None of them found any meaningful evidence of voter or election fraud. Still, those members of Congress choose to attack our democracy to gain favor with the authoritarian-wannabe Trump, and his base.
Now there’s the recording of the president coercing Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, to find non-existent votes that would ensure his victory there. Unlike Trump, Raffensperger has a conscience and didn’t comply. He’s backed up by all 10 living former U.S. defense secretaries of both parties who warned us the president has been taking an “unconstitutional path.”
Trump’s actions alone are a warning there’s always a danger of losing our democracy if people of conscience don’t stand up against tyranny. So far, they’ve prevailed.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.