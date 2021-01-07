NASH COLUMN: It could happen here

Methods of killing democracy and installing dictators are always similar.

First, leaders pretend to work for the masses, and lie to gain support. Once in power, they demolish opposition by killing off the free press so the populace is unaware of what’s happening. Soon, they label as enemies any future opposition and end free elections. It then takes a revolution to unseat them and return to democracy. Sadly, that takes many years of struggle, if it happens at all. Meanwhile, the people suffer while the leaders profit from greed and selfish ambition.

Because we’ve never experienced it, few Americans know what it’s like to live in countries where one leader and his henchmen control the population through fear of punishment or death. That’s why I was fascinated by the stories I heard from a Chinese doctor I met through my son in the late 1980s.

He was in college in Washington, D.C., at the time, renting a room in the same building as the doctor. She was in the U.S. doing research at the National Institutes of Health, but her husband and children were still in China. Before his Christmas break, my son asked her if she’d like to spend the holidays with his family since he knew she was lonely. She happily accepted. I assume she was also curious about how American families lived.