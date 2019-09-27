Which famous person does this describe?
“His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or accept blame; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.”
If you think this was written to describe President Donald Trump, you can’t be blamed for being wrong. It’s actually part of a 229-page, 1943 report commissioned by the U.S. Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the CIA. Its goal was to study Adolf Hitler’s personality and predict his behavior.
One of the researchers described Hitler as being “incapable of normal human relationships.” Ivana, Trump’s first wife, said he never paid any attention to their three children until they were in college. And has anyone ever seen a photo of the president interacting or playing with his youngest son?
I find it telling that the only book that’s been associated with the current president is “My New Order,” a collection of Adolf Hitler’s speeches which Ivana said he kept by his bedside. Those speeches detail how to turn a democracy into an autocracy by telling big lies to people who feel they’ve been cheated.
History shows that the first signs of a leader destroying democracy are when that leader demands excessive power and promotes hatred toward certain groups as Hitler did toward Jews and immigrants. Autocratic leaders use fear and lies to rally support from people who feel left out or who want the monetary gains they’re promised.
Supporters of autocrats are those who don’t care what happens to anyone else, so long as they feel they’re getting revenge or getting richer. Making them feel that way has been the goal and the genius of autocrats, even if they’re ignorant about most other things. They don’t care about truth, because once they’ve tricked their supporters into believing the lies, nothing the leader says or does will diminish that support. Donald Trump referred to that kind of blind allegiance when he said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his supporters would still vote for him. We see that in action as his enablers deny his lies and support his chaotic and destructive presidency.
Meanwhile, he hurls cruel slurs against anyone who doesn’t flatter him and attacks the free press for repeating what he’s said and exposing what he does. He attacks and blames innocent immigrants, poor countries and even our longtime allies while praising and heaping flattery on despots who order the murder or incarceration of people who oppose them.
Some prominent Americans are warning us. In the Aug. 28 edition of the Wall Street Journal, Gen. James Mattis, Donald Trump’s former secretary of Defense, warned us of the dangers of the current administration’s foreign policies. He said, “Nations with allies thrive, and those without them wither. Alone, America cannot protect our people and our economy. At this time, we can see storm clouds gathering.”
We sure can. By degrading anyone who disagrees with him, the president’s actions are similar to autocratic dictators like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Leaders like that have few allies because democratic countries recognize them for what they are. They know the people of those countries are afraid to speak out in fear of retaliation, that lawmakers are coerced into agreeing with everything the leaders say, and the press is muzzled. If that sounds familiar, it should. It should also make Republican lawmakers and voters speak up loudly against the path this country is taking toward authoritarianism and isolation under the current president.
Another sign of autocracy is when governmental bodies are ordered to go along with lies and power grabs. After the president said that Alabama would be in the path of Hurricane Dorian, the National Weather Service was told by the administration not to contradict anything the president says, even if they know it’s wrong. Scientists at the EPA have been told not to mention global warming and some government sites have been scrubbed of any mention of it. Recently, a whistleblower in our intelligence community warned of the troubling aspects of a statement Donald Trump made to the leader of a foreign country. When members of Congress demanded to know the details, the whistleblower was silenced by the administration. Does that sound like a democracy?
If voters and lawmakers don’t act, they could learn what many Germans did after World War II. As the survivors made their way through the rubble that had been their towns, they finally realized the real danger to their well-being had come, not from Jews or immigrants, but from their own leader.
