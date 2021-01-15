NASH COLUMN: It's clear who incited mob

It looks certain that until Jan. 20, we’ll have a president who’s been deemed unhinged by mental health experts, including his own niece, former aides and advisers, four-star generals and by anyone who’s been paying attention. I just heard a former Fox News contributor admit that many of her colleagues there knew he was unbalanced long ago, but kept it to themselves because it’s all about money and their viewership.

He would have to be unhinged to do what he’s done and continues to do. There’s no doubt that Donald Trump incited the violence and encouraged the mob before and during his rally the morning of Jan. 6. His hour-long rant was, as usual, filled with lies about how he won by a landslide and was being denied a second term because of voter and election fraud. That, despite his own Justice Department, courts and judges saying there was no evidence of anything he claimed.

But, like cult members, his audience that morning believed his every word and responded to his plea to march to the Capitol and prevent Congress and Vice President Mike Pence from doing their Constitutional duty to certify the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.