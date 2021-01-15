NASH COLUMN: It's clear who incited mob

It looks certain that until Jan. 20, we’ll have a president who’s been deemed unhinged by mental health experts, including his own niece, former aides and advisers, four-star generals and by anyone who’s been paying attention. I just heard a former Fox News contributor admit that many of her colleagues there knew he was unbalanced long ago, but kept it to themselves because it’s all about money and their viewership.
He would have to be unhinged to do what he’s done and continues to do. There’s no doubt that Donald Trump incited the violence and encouraged the mob before and during his rally the morning of Jan. 6. His hour-long rant was, as usual, filled with lies about how he won by a landslide and was being denied a second term because of voter and election fraud. That, despite his own Justice Department, courts and judges saying there was no evidence of anything he claimed.
But, like cult members, his audience that morning believed his every word and responded to his plea to march to the Capitol and prevent Congress and Vice President Mike Pence from doing their Constitutional duty to certify the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Trump saw neo-Nazis in the crowd, heard his supporters shout, “Hang Mike Pence,” and “Hang Nancy Pelosi,” yet he told them “We’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you.” Of course, he didn’t go with them, but retired safely to the White House where he watched the resultant chaos on TV. And even after the day’s chaos and violence, after their vicious attacks on the Capitol police and attempts to hurt or kill Pence and Speaker Pelosi, he told the perpetrators he loved them and that they were special.
He loved them so much he let them do the dirty work, as he always lets his minions do, and to take the blame for the carnage, injuries, and deaths. Every day, more Trump supporters who took part in the crimes are being arrested and charged. Many have lost their jobs. Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state legislator, was arrested for his part in storming the Capitol and has already resigned from the position he’d recently been elected to fill.
There’s no doubt those being arrested and anyone who broke into the Capitol Building are guilty of crimes. Anyone at the rally had to know there was going to be violence and mayhem. They saw and heard the anger of the white supremacists, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and the QAnon fetishists, who believe President Trump is waging a secret war against demon-worshipping pedophiles in the Democratic Party and the media. But behind the insurrection were the president, his attorney Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr., and others who at the rally and long before repeated the lie that Trump won the election and that the results had to be overturned. In fact, Giuliani proclaimed at the rally, “Let’s have trial by combat!”
Trump, his staff and law enforcement had to know, days before, that those hate groups posted threats on social media, including many that called for storming government buildings, killing police, killing federal employees and demanding a recount. On Jan. 4, the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks hate groups, published a lengthy blog post detailing threats of violence pertaining to the planned rally.
Before the rally, the Capitol police chief and D.C. mayor asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the D.C. National Guard be placed on standby. But that required federal approval, which didn’t come until it was too late. Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, called the Defense Department the minute he heard the Capitol had been breached, but nobody got back to him for almost two hours. By then, most of the damage had been done.
There needs to be a thorough investigation on why there wasn’t more law enforcement present on Jan. 6, when they knew there was a good possibility of violence, and why it took hours after it started to get more law enforcement involved. One or more people at the top of the chain of command need to be held accountable for the murders, mayhem, and attempt to subvert the democratic process.
And it may not be over yet. Jonathan Greenblatt, the Anti-Defamation League’s CEO warned, “We fully expect that this violence could actually get worse before it gets better.”
I hope he’s wrong. And I hope the president’s ardent supporters now realize he doesn’t care one whit about what happens to them.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.