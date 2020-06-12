NASH COLUMN: It's time for a moderate, common sense government in the US

I can’t believe it — for once I agreed with columnist Michael Reagan. Although, in his June 8 column in the Baraboo News Republic, he blamed, without evidence, “left-wing anarchist groups like Antifa” for the “waves of violence” during recent protests, he accurately blamed police unions for protecting bad cops and preventing their dismissals.
The Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd had been reprimanded several times for misconduct. Instead of being fired, as he should have been, his union protected his job. That’s wrong. Just as it’s wrong for teachers’ unions to protect bad teachers, and public unions to protect incompetent government workers.
That over-reach hurts the organizations and people they represent, and it also hurts competent, responsible workers. Because eventually, if unions take unfair advantage, there’s political backlash, and all or most of their powers are legislated away. Then, in turn, the actual workers who do the hard work lose the positive things the unions had fought and won for them. We’ve seen that in Wisconsin and in other states that have Republican majorities in their legislatures and courts. Extreme positions always cause chaos and, eventually, bad results for everybody.
Now, some liberals are again damaging their own causes, as well as innocent Democratic candidates and officeholders. According to a June 8 article in the Wisconsin State Journal, the Madison Teachers’ Union backs removal of school-based police officers in Madison’s four main high schools. Previously, the union had supported having those officers in schools, but now they want the district to replace them with 33 additional support-staff members. That’s a bad idea. I have seen how effective in-school police officers can be, and how well students and teachers accept and respect them.
Even worse, there was a story in Monday’s, June 8 Baraboo News Republic about members of the Minneapolis City Council who want to defund and abolish the police department and replace it with various “community services.” That’s one of the craziest ideas I’ve ever heard. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, is totally against it. When he expressed that at a protest, some far-left protesters screamed in his face and insisted he get rid of the police. Apparently, there’re going to call their mothers when someone’s breaking into their house, assaulting them, or has stolen their property – because under this plan nobody will respond if they call 911.
Mayor Frey knows the police department needs reform and he intends to see that happen. He said he has faith that the police chief and others can make the needed changes. But you can bet Republican lawmakers will attribute the extreme left demand to “defund the police” to describe all Democratic candidates even though most of them, including Joe Biden, oppose it.
Moderate Democrats want meaningful change in more than just police procedures. Of course, they demand accountability for police misconduct – the theme of the recent nationwide protests – but they also fight against Voter ID laws and policies that suppress voting, which are also racist. Minorities experience abuses of power in all areas of the justice system – and in other parts of society like education and health care. There are meaningful, simple changes that our state and federal governments can make that would result in more people working, more people paying taxes, fewer people in prison, fairer sentences and far less poverty – all of which would in fact help the economy. Even wealthy white Republicans would benefit.
Over the past 30 years, the overly conservative, capitalist system has failed the hardest working Americans, including our minority populations and, time after time, rewarded and protected the white and the rich.
There’s a revealing article by Evan Osnos in the May 11 issue of The New Yorker. He describes how his rich Republican neighbors in Greenwich, Connecticut, have dropped the pretense of having morals, and swallowed any reservations about President Donald Trump because he’s giving them what they want – more profits.
History shows whenever a government goes too far in one direction, it eventually sparks rebellion and, sometimes, revolution. Too far to the left, and the rich and influential take all powers away from the people. Too far to the right, the people rise and dethrone the leaders through revolution and violence.
That’s why we need a political agenda that balances the needs of governments, businesses and entrepreneurs with the needs of the people who do the work to make them all successful. It works in the Scandinavian countries and it can work here if we elect people who are moderate and who see the value in capitalism as well as democracies that are of, by and for the people.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
