NASH COLUMN: It's time for a moderate, common sense government in the US

Even worse, there was a story in Monday’s, June 8 Baraboo News Republic about members of the Minneapolis City Council who want to defund and abolish the police department and replace it with various “community services.” That’s one of the craziest ideas I’ve ever heard. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, is totally against it. When he expressed that at a protest, some far-left protesters screamed in his face and insisted he get rid of the police. Apparently, there’re going to call their mothers when someone’s breaking into their house, assaulting them, or has stolen their property – because under this plan nobody will respond if they call 911.

Mayor Frey knows the police department needs reform and he intends to see that happen. He said he has faith that the police chief and others can make the needed changes. But you can bet Republican lawmakers will attribute the extreme left demand to “defund the police” to describe all Democratic candidates even though most of them, including Joe Biden, oppose it.