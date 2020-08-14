NASH COLUMN: It's up to us to sort out fact from baseless fiction

We could pay attention to experts the various news shows feature and then compare their backgrounds with those on other sites. Are they really experts, or are they hacks who’ll say anything for money and media attention? Almost all of us have the internet, so it’s simple to check them out.

We can also ask ourselves who benefits from certain views or certain actions, including legislation. Take the payroll tax cut the president is pushing. Monthly paychecks would be bigger but, come next April all those taxes will come due. Of course, by then the election will be long over. Think about it.

We can ask who is encouraging fear and division. Recently, the president said his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, is “against God.” He said if Biden is elected there will be “no religion, no guns” and that there would be “violent bloodshed.” He also claimed Biden “doesn’t believe in the Bible.”

Biden, a devout Catholic, has attended church several thousand more times than Trump has, and Biden has never wanted to take away everyone’s guns. The president thrives on vicious attacks and lies, so it’s no wonder there are so many divisions when some people believe what he says.

So, it’s up to us to sort fact from fiction and base our views on the best information we can find. We can tell ourselves it’s never too late to learn. We can be good to ourselves as well as others and start the healing process now. Our relationships and our country will benefit if we do.

