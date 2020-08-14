NASH COLUMN: It's up to us to sort out fact from baseless fiction

If you feel sad, irritable, angry or anxious, you’re not alone. Our lives have been overturned by the pandemic and, at the same time, many of our close relationships have been damaged by ongoing political divisions. So, there are good reasons for feeling as we do. Still, it doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to lessen the painful emotions we’re experiencing.
COVID-19 hit us all suddenly and is expected to remain a serious threat to our lives and the economy for many more months. Although there are deep divisions among Americans on how to respond to this crisis, we can all agree on most things. None of us likes to be locked down, be made to wear masks, avoid places we like to go, or to be afraid of hugging our loved ones. But I’m pretty sure we’d like it even less to catch the virus and become deathly ill, or to infect someone we love who then dies from it or develops serious, long-term, physical ailments.
Medical experts from all over the world have told us how to prevent its spread and minimize the effects of it on a country’s economy: wear a mask in public places, wash hands frequently, maintain a safe distance from those not in our own households and avoid crowds. The experts say if people ignore those precautions, the virus will continue to spread and result in many more deaths. It will also bankrupt economies that may not recover for years to come. In other words, it’s up to us whether we or the virus wins. Right now, the old adage, “Better safe than sorry,” makes a lot of sense.
Our political divisions are even more complicated. The sources of them can be traced to the president’s divisive rants, people’s insistence on watching only certain channels or listening to certain radio shows that are completely biased, and the lies and misinformation in campaign ads, social media and some publications.
The results are painful and harmful to individuals and the nation. Because of politics, many of us have cut off contact with old, treasured friends and even some close relatives. Never before, under no other president since the Civil War, has there been such division among Americans. Except for certain politicians and some hostile, foreign countries, I don’t know anyone who benefits from it.
When even the simple act of wearing a mask to protect ourselves and others becomes the impetus for violence, which it has been, it’s clear we have a big problem. The division, at this point, is so wide that no president or politician can fix it. As always, it’s up to us.
We can start by watching, or listening to, various news channels and radio shows and by being open to the views of both sides. Then we can use our common sense to decide which views are backed by facts. If I were a Donald Trump supporter, for example, I would ask myself why he considers PBS, NBC, ABC, CBS, BBC and other media “fake news” and only Fox—which panders to him non-stop—to be reliable. Except, of course, for its polls which show him behind. He called them “fake.”
We could pay attention to experts the various news shows feature and then compare their backgrounds with those on other sites. Are they really experts, or are they hacks who’ll say anything for money and media attention? Almost all of us have the internet, so it’s simple to check them out.
We can also ask ourselves who benefits from certain views or certain actions, including legislation. Take the payroll tax cut the president is pushing. Monthly paychecks would be bigger but, come next April all those taxes will come due. Of course, by then the election will be long over. Think about it.
We can ask who is encouraging fear and division. Recently, the president said his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, is “against God.” He said if Biden is elected there will be “no religion, no guns” and that there would be “violent bloodshed.” He also claimed Biden “doesn’t believe in the Bible.”
Biden, a devout Catholic, has attended church several thousand more times than Trump has, and Biden has never wanted to take away everyone’s guns. The president thrives on vicious attacks and lies, so it’s no wonder there are so many divisions when some people believe what he says.
So, it’s up to us to sort fact from fiction and base our views on the best information we can find. We can tell ourselves it’s never too late to learn. We can be good to ourselves as well as others and start the healing process now. Our relationships and our country will benefit if we do.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!