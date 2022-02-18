NASH COLUMN: Killing wolves not courageous

After commenting on a Facebook post about a federal judge putting wolves back on the list of endangered species, and an end to a 2022 Wisconsin wolf hunt, I had an invigorating online debate with a bunch of “tough” guys who think killing wolves is essential to protecting livestock and human lives. Some of them argued that the only people against wolf hunting are “city slickers” who don’t know anything about wolves and how dangerous they are.

First, I laughed. Then I waded into that debate as quickly as I once waded into a manure pit to save a drowning calf. I shared that I’d lived on a farm in northern Minnesota for 10 years. I didn’t go into the details about how isolated that 450-acre farm was or that the closest road to the north was 9 miles away and the closest building in that direction was more than 80 miles away, on the other side of the Canadian border.

I did let it be known that I wasn’t against hunting for food. In fact, when we first got there, before we had livestock, the only meat we had was the venison from the deer my husband shot. We also didn’t worry about the responsible hunters who had been hunting on that land long before we moved there. They asked permission, were considerate, and always took the meat they’d harvested.

Other big-city hunters weren’t as responsible. Our neighbor, who owned a logging business, had to take all his equipment out of the woods or they’d shoot holes in it. Many of them would kill bucks, take the antlers, and leave the meat. I guess they thought hanging antlers on a wall made them look tough or accomplished.

I also shared that we soon had a herd of beef cattle that roamed the pasture, some pigs in an open corral and barn, and that our chickens, ducks and geese ran free when the weather was mild. I also shared there were wolves and coyotes all over the place. I’d often see them from the kitchen window as they trotted along the edge of the woods on the far edge of the pasture.

Yet in all the years we farmed up there, we didn’t lose one animal to those “vicious predators.” I loved hearing them howl at night and thought how awesome it was to have that experience. I never felt threatened by them when I walked in the woods alone or with our young children. The real threat and menace were the zillions of mosquitoes, black flies and deer flies that made going outside a living hell from June through August.

As for wolves endangering humans? That’s a myth. Wolf attacks on humans are rare, and fatalities due to those attacks are extremely rare. Numbers vary, but it’s a fact that domesticated dogs have killed more humans in North America than have wolves. According to studies by Colorado State Extension, “In North America, there are no documented accounts of humans killed by wild wolves between 1900-2000.”

On the other hand, according to the Pew Research Center, “Nearly eight-in-ten (79%) of U.S. murders in 2020 – 19,384 out of 24,576 – involved a firearm.” So, a fear of wolves is totally ridiculous when it’s people with guns who kill more people every year than do all wild animals put together.

When I checked out the Facebook profiles of those wolf-hunters, I saw almost all of them had photos of firearms. Several of them had photos of themselves with large, dead, antlered bucks or proudly standing in front of huge numbers of dead geese or ducks. And, of course, big pickup trucks. I guess those are all supposed to be symbols of toughness.

How tough do you have to be to hold a rifle and shoot defenseless animals? Or, to drive a pickup truck? And, by the way, if they want to feel tough, they should try driving a tractor with spiked steel wheels over a paved road to get to a hay field. I’ve done that and felt tough only because my guts didn’t fall out before I got there.

But, courageous people don’t have a need to show off. They’re our law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency technicians and health care workers who expose themselves to dangerous situations every day to help or save others. They’re the construction workers, social workers, roofers, crossing guards, mental health care workers, prison guards and others who risk their own safety to do the jobs most people refuse to do, in places most people refuse to go. They’re those in the military who are willing to die for our country and didn’t get out of serving by claiming to have bone-spurs.

Those are the tough guys and gals who truly deserve our respect and gratitude. Thank you.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.w