TV, the internet, newspapers and radio are constantly bombarding us with ads, breaking news and, often, lies and misinformation. Within minutes we can go from laughter, to annoyance, to frustration over intentionally misleading information.
As for commercials, I admit some of them make me laugh out loud. Like the one for Liberty Mutual that features an aspiring actor who keeps flubbing his lines and says things like: “Liberty biberty.” Then there’re the Progressive Insurance commercials. The most recent one, “Progressive on Ice,” shows Flo in a spoof resembling the Ice Capades. At the end, there’s a notice that says, “Tickets not available now or ever.” The Geico gecko makes me laugh, too, as does the endearing family of golden retrievers in Subaru commercials.
But some commercials make me cringe, especially ones featuring spoiled brats. A Northwestern Mutual commercial shows a tired, sweaty father cutting grass as his snooty teenaged daughter comes out of the house, holding her cell phone. She snippily asks him to take her to her friend’s house. Next, we see the father on a bulldozer, making a swimming pool for his little darling so she doesn’t have to leave home to have fun with her friends. If I’d written the commercial, I’d have the father say, “Sure, I’ll take you, as soon as you finish cutting the grass.”
In the same vein, a State Farm commercial shows parents surprising their teenaged son on his birthday with a car, an older, brown station wagon they’d once given to his older sister. When the boy sees it, he’s upset and angry as he says, “No! Not Beige Betty! You guys can’t do this to me. How do you expect me to drive this?”
His father says, “Well, you put the key in…”
If I’d written the commercial, I’d have the parents tell him that, fine, he didn’t have to take the car. He could call his friends for rides, walk or stay home. I can’t wait till they start making commercials like that.
Then there’re cable news and newspaper columns that show freedom of the press often means freedom to lie and misinform. I saw Sean Hannity on Fox the other day, claiming, as the current president has, that President Barack Obama gave billions of our money to Iran as part of the nuclear deal. Michael Reagan’s column referred to the same lie.
A few seconds of research resulted in the Associated Press’s AP Fact Check: “Trump’s mistold tale of Obama and Iran which, along with many other credible sources, reveals the truth. When Iran signed the multinational deal to restrain its nuclear development in return for being freed from sanctions, it regained access to its own assets, which had been frozen abroad. There was no $150 billion gift from the U.S. treasury or other countries. Iran was allowed to get its money back.”
It was Iran’s money in the first place. Yet the lie is repeated on right-wing media. The same is true for lies about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her emails. After years of investigations and her 11-hour testimony, no crime was revealed, but the lies live on.
The misinformation isn’t just one-sided. The far-fetched idea presented by some Democratic presidential candidates, that the middle-class wouldn’t pay more in taxes under Medicare For All is untrue. It would be true for many that, overall, their expenses for health care would be less, but they and everyone else would be paying more than they do now in taxes. It can be compared to car insurance. We have to pay for it even though we may never need it, but if we need it, we’re covered.
I lived in Canada for three years and yes, medical care was free. But on Prince Edward Island, where I lived, the sales tax was 17%, and income taxes were generally higher than they are here. Because of a shortage of surgeons, wait times for surgery for conditions that weren’t life-threatening could be more than a year. I knew several Canadians who came to the U.S. for surgery because they couldn’t tolerate the pain that long. It’s encouraging that some of the Democratic presidential candidates are advocating for more realistic, yet affordable health care solutions.
Then there are the lies and misinformation in political ads. That the lies are allowed to be aired and printed is disheartening, and an abuse of freedom of speech. It’s unrealistic to believe that everyone will take time to fact-check, but we can hope the majority of people care enough about truth to research on credible sources before they believe what they hear in campaign ads and from candidates from all sides. Or we can believe the lies and suffer the consequences. It’s up to us.
