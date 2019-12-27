NASH COLUMN: Let's resolve to hold our officials accountable to us

In a few days it will be a new decade and a new year. Some people make New Year’s resolutions in hopes of making their lives easier, healthier or more productive.
It would be helpful to our communities, state, and the whole country if our local and national elected officials would also make resolutions and kept them. A great beginning would be for them to resolve to tell the truth.
It would also be helpful if they resolved to make themselves accessible to their constituents. I’m thinking of how my state representative Dave Considine and state senator Jon Erpenbach have frequent town hall meetings that they’ve announced publicly, and not only to their supporters. They’re not afraid to invite people from all sides and answer their questions. That’s in direct contrast to lawmakers like United States Sen. Ron Johnson, whose Baraboo town hall meeting several years ago was announced only to his supporters.
And wouldn’t it be nice if lawmakers resolved to work for those they represent, and not only those who give them the most campaign money? I’m thinking of Wisconsin State Majority Leader, Scott Fitzgerald, who is now hoping to be elected to the United States House of Representatives. Instead of listening to more than 80% of his constituents who want universal background checks and a red-flag law that would allow law enforcement to confiscate guns from those they deem to be a threat to themselves or others, he refuses to even bring the bills up for a vote. The only reason is that he’s a tool of the National Rifle Association because it donates huge amounts of money to Republicans like him. That smells like corruption to me.
That’s why they should all make a resolution to act ethically. I’m thinking of the members of Congress and the judges they approve who consistently act for the powerful fossil fuel industry and other big-money donors instead of the well-being of Americans and our planet. I think of United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who refuses to bring more than 200 bills, already passed by the House Democrats, up for a Senate vote. Those include bills that would protect our elections, lower the prices of prescription drugs, expand background checks, protect pensions, protect against gender discrimination in the workplace, make Election Day a federal holiday, raise the minimum wage, address climate change and much more important legislation. Just as he did when President Obama was in office, he brags about holding up important legislation. Why? Because he can, and because he’s filled his pockets with huge donations from the pharmaceutical industry and other corporate special interests.
And now, against all principles of good government and ethics, he admits he’s working hand-in-hand with White House counsel before the Senate impeachment trial that will determine if President Donald Trump is held accountable for the two articles of impeachment brought by the House. On Dec.1, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham admitted during the Doha Forum in Qatar that he already made up his mind how he’ll vote, even though he’s required to take an oath to render impartial justice. Without any shame, he said, “I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind. I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.” Whatever happened to the Republicans who used to tout their allegiance to law and order?
Before they vote, people could resolve to educate themselves about local, state and national candidates by researching them on unbiased sites. That’s the only way to tell if those candidates and ads promoting them are truthful.
Most citizens consider affordable health care and global warming to be extremely important issues, so if we all resolved to hold lawmakers accountable, perhaps there’d be progress on both. And if enough people voted for the person and not only the party, they’d render partisan gerrymandering ineffective and, as a result, their lives would be better because of fair elections.
Yes, it’s hard for a lot of people who work up to three jobs, who are raising children or caring for elderly parents to take time to inform themselves on the issues. The thing is, it’s a necessity if they want their lives, communities and nation to prosper. Letting the politicians do their own thing benefits only the politicians and those who give them the most money. That’s not democracy; it’s authoritarianism.
It’s sad that there is more division among Americans now than at any time since the Civil War. Let’s resolve to change that in 2020, and elect people who are honest, moral, and have our nation’s best interest at heart.
Have a wonderful 2020, and don’t forget to vote in every election. The future is up to us.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.