NASH COLUMN: Let's resolve to hold our officials accountable to us

In a few days it will be a new decade and a new year. Some people make New Year’s resolutions in hopes of making their lives easier, healthier or more productive.

It would be helpful to our communities, state, and the whole country if our local and national elected officials would also make resolutions and kept them. A great beginning would be for them to resolve to tell the truth.

It would also be helpful if they resolved to make themselves accessible to their constituents. I’m thinking of how my state representative Dave Considine and state senator Jon Erpenbach have frequent town hall meetings that they’ve announced publicly, and not only to their supporters. They’re not afraid to invite people from all sides and answer their questions. That’s in direct contrast to lawmakers like United States Sen. Ron Johnson, whose Baraboo town hall meeting several years ago was announced only to his supporters.