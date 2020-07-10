NASH COLUMN: Life lessons from nature:Compassion sets us apart

The idea for this column arose about 50 years ago when I was weeding our northern Minnesota garden. As I pulled the ever-present weeds, I realized how similar they are to bad habits; if you ignore them, they take over. And now, as I trim the grasping tendrils of the Virginia creeper that cover the fence in my backyard and the posts on my deck, I see how even something good, if left unchecked, can become a nuisance.
Creeping Charlie is another example. Europeans brought it to America because they used it for medicine, beer-making and herbal tea. Because it’s rich in many minerals and vitamins, especially vitamin C, people used it, and still do, to cure or prevent scurvy and other ailments. But it takes over if not controlled, and most people want to get rid of it. I’m weird because I love it and hope it takes over my entire yard because it doesn’t grow too tall and doesn’t need to be mowed. Plus, it has pretty flowers.
Other plants like kudzu and garlic mustard were brought here for their benefits but have become scourges. Kudzu was imported as a ground cover to prevent soil erosion, and garlic mustard was valued for its use in salads and as a flavoring. They’re now designated as invasive species because in many areas they’ve taken over and killed off millions of acres of beneficial native growth.
That’s a reminder that some people and their actions, even if well-meaning in the beginning, can become invasive and destructive if unchecked. We saw that recently in Madison and other cities as a few of the protesters got out of hand and resorted to criminal behaviors that hurt, rather than helped, their original intent.
In every forest, meadow, field and backyard there’s ample evidence that shows how closely related we humans are to the forces of nature and how we’re often controlled by them. Take Stubby, a tail-less squirrel that visits my yard every day in search of the sunflower seeds. Like some disadvantaged humans, he’s very aggressive, and will chase away all the other squirrels until he eats his fill.
Chicken coops also illustrate how similar some humans are to animals. The chickens we had up north were all reddish-brown Rhode Island Reds. Then someone gave us a white chicken which we introduced to our flock. Whether it was her color or that she was new, we’ll never know, but the flock attacked her immediately. It took a lot of pine tar on her wounds to stop them from pecking her to death. Humans, too, often tend to pick on anyone who’s different than they are, which proves we haven’t evolved nearly as far as some want to believe.
Tribalism is another example. Thousands of years ago humans formed tribes for their own protection. Today, the results of radical tribalism can be racial prejudice, fear of immigrants, religions that separate rather than unite, political parties, and even fraternities and sororities. Many tribal members have a need to feel superior to the other tribes and have pet names for them, such as “elites,” “rednecks,” etc., all of which further division instead of unity, which is what the tribal leaders want.
But we’ve also kept some positive aspects of animal life. The maternal instinct is alive in humans as well as in wild animals. If it weren’t, our species would have been extinct a long time ago.
Human behaviors also can mirror the behaviors of trees and other plants. Trees that don’t have to compete with other trees or buildings for sunlight spread out and have thicker, more substantial trunks. Have you ever seen a solitary tree that some wise farmer left in a field? Its branches are wide and lush, and they usually live a lot longer than trees crowded together in a dense forest. Except when lightning or a big wind comes along. Then they don’t have the protection of other trees, so it’s a toss-up as to which ones live longer. Still, I’d rather be that tree with the wide branches that doesn’t have to fight for its time in the sun.
Our priorities determine if we want to engage in competition, as the crowded trees do that grow so tall, or just enjoy the freedom of spreading our branches and doing our own thing, not competing with anyone. On one hand, if society didn’t value competition, there’d be no sports and less innovation. On the other hand, there’d probably be less stress and more creativity. A healthy society allows for both.
But the trait that sets humans apart from other living things is compassion. Societies that encourage compassion are societies that benefit everyone. How can anyone be against that ideal?
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
