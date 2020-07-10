NASH COLUMN: Life lessons from nature:Compassion sets us apart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The idea for this column arose about 50 years ago when I was weeding our northern Minnesota garden. As I pulled the ever-present weeds, I realized how similar they are to bad habits; if you ignore them, they take over. And now, as I trim the grasping tendrils of the Virginia creeper that cover the fence in my backyard and the posts on my deck, I see how even something good, if left unchecked, can become a nuisance.

Creeping Charlie is another example. Europeans brought it to America because they used it for medicine, beer-making and herbal tea. Because it’s rich in many minerals and vitamins, especially vitamin C, people used it, and still do, to cure or prevent scurvy and other ailments. But it takes over if not controlled, and most people want to get rid of it. I’m weird because I love it and hope it takes over my entire yard because it doesn’t grow too tall and doesn’t need to be mowed. Plus, it has pretty flowers.

Other plants like kudzu and garlic mustard were brought here for their benefits but have become scourges. Kudzu was imported as a ground cover to prevent soil erosion, and garlic mustard was valued for its use in salads and as a flavoring. They’re now designated as invasive species because in many areas they’ve taken over and killed off millions of acres of beneficial native growth.