NASH COLUMN: Look beyond TV and screens

A few years after we moved to northern Minnesota, our television stopped working. In took one day to realize it was the best thing that could have happened.
We had three children younger than age 5 and, instead of asking them to be quiet so we could hear the news; we were playing hide-and-seek with them, reading books, talking and laughing together.
It wasn’t much of a sacrifice since we got only two channels, one of them from Canada. So, if the kids wanted to see Sesame Street, one of us would have to climb up on the roof and turn the antenna, then turn it again after it was over: quite a challenge with several feet of snow on the roof. But, even after we moved and more channels were accessible, we didn’t get another television set for many years.
Meanwhile, the kids gained a love of reading, created their own games, helped with indoor and outdoor chores, and spent time exploring the woods. Not one of them has ever said they regretted not having a television set when they were younger. In fact, my two daughters have never had one since living on their own.
As for myself, I admit I’ve been addicted to the news for several years and am trying to wean myself off the habit. Television itself is helping because the bad news is overwhelming, there are way too many commercials and many of them are so annoying I turn them off. Also, how many times do we have to see someone getting vaccinated before the networks realize they’re overdoing it?
Commercials alone are good reasons to quit watching. I especially dislike the ones that feature a spoiled brat refusing to eat healthy food and threatening to sleep at the table. Instead of the parent ignoring their rude behavior and offering them a pillow, they give her exactly what she wants. Then there’s the one with the father and his preteen daughter in a restaurant. She drops a spoon on the floor, looks down at it, and the father, across the booth from her, gets up, picks up the spoon and puts it back on the table while she looks on. There are more, but you get the drift.
Then there are the commercials delivered by business owners who apparently think they can act, but have voices that cause indigestion. There are also the ones with the most obnoxious, annoying laughter I’ve ever heard as well as those with actors who must think their dentures are the stars of the show. And, I wonder how many little children are terrified by the trailers for horror movies.
And I wonder who believes that reality shows are real? Have they ever known people in real life who are followed by cameras day and night?
But, I’m trying to cut back on watching any TV, including the news. I’m starting to read more again and listen to music. I call my friends more often and am getting back into doing artwork. That means organizing piles of supplies and finding bases for the decoupage pieces I’m planning.
Now that the ticks are decreasing, I’m heading back to the meadows and woods. That’s where I find the most peace as well as inspiration. I may even start those books I’ve been thinking of writing for children as well as one for adults.
Several years ago, the cable installer told me television was on its way out. He was right. But that addiction has given way to another, more insidious addiction: cell phones.
Whereas television is watched at home, cell phones are available anywhere, any time. It’s obvious everywhere we go that some people look at their phones a lot more than they look at their children or partners. And, many of their kids are hooked, too. As we’re finding out, the creators of those phones and their apps planned it that way. It’s all about the money from advertisers, of course.
The same thing applies with news coverage. The old expression, “If it bleeds, it leads” applies to television news as well as to journalism. The more shocking the story, the more audience it gets, and the more audience it gets, the more advertising dollars the network makes. As always, follow the money.
We can’t change other people’s habits, but at least we can alter our own and expand our views beyond what we see and hear on television and cell phones. We can start by actually looking at and listening to the people we care about. In addition, there are innumerable things we can do that give us joy, help others, and broaden our outlooks on life. What do we have to lose?
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.