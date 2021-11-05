NASH COLUMN: Look beyond TV and screens

Now that the ticks are decreasing, I’m heading back to the meadows and woods. That’s where I find the most peace as well as inspiration. I may even start those books I’ve been thinking of writing for children as well as one for adults.

Several years ago, the cable installer told me television was on its way out. He was right. But that addiction has given way to another, more insidious addiction: cell phones.

Whereas television is watched at home, cell phones are available anywhere, any time. It’s obvious everywhere we go that some people look at their phones a lot more than they look at their children or partners. And, many of their kids are hooked, too. As we’re finding out, the creators of those phones and their apps planned it that way. It’s all about the money from advertisers, of course.

The same thing applies with news coverage. The old expression, “If it bleeds, it leads” applies to television news as well as to journalism. The more shocking the story, the more audience it gets, and the more audience it gets, the more advertising dollars the network makes. As always, follow the money.

We can’t change other people’s habits, but at least we can alter our own and expand our views beyond what we see and hear on television and cell phones. We can start by actually looking at and listening to the people we care about. In addition, there are innumerable things we can do that give us joy, help others, and broaden our outlooks on life. What do we have to lose?

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.