NASH COLUMN: Love of animals is universal

Then there was Willy, the weasel who lived under our house one winter. I first met Willy that fall. I’d put a big pot of boiled chicken to cool in the entryway, alongside the stack of firewood. Not long after, I heard a loud clanging as the lid flew off the pot. I peeked out the small window in the back door and had to laugh when I saw Willy tugging as hard as he could on a chicken leg, trying to get the whole thing out of the pot. He didn’t succeed because I intervened, but he didn’t leave. I know that because, one evening as I sat reading by the wood-stove, I saw something out of the corner of my eye. There, sticking his head and front feet out from the hole in the kickplate under the sink, was Willy. There just happened to be some cold chicken in the refrigerator, so I put a piece of it in a bowl and set it where he’d appeared. A few minutes later, Willy had a chicken dinner.