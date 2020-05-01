NASH COLUMN: Love of animals is universal

In this time of political and cultural divisions, it’s encouraging to remember the things most of us have in common. One of them is a love of animals.
The popularity of zoos, nature films, backyard feeders and animal preserves indicates how many people are fascinated by the beauty, behaviors and intelligence of wild animals. We also have, or have had, pets we’ve loved and made a part of our families. I could write a book about the loving, funny, intelligent dogs I’ve had since I was child, but that’s for another day.
My first experience with a wild animal was when I was about 10 and found an abandoned baby rabbit which I raised until it was able to live on its own. After I was an adult and living on a remote farm in northern Minnesota, there were many occasions to observe and interact with wild animals. The biggest ones were timber wolves and coyotes that roamed through the pasture, and black bears that lived in the woods.
Despite all the things I’d heard about the dangers of those animals, not one of our calves, free-ranging chickens, ducks, geese, or pets were ever attacked or harmed by any of them. The wolves and coyotes had plenty of deer to feast on, and the bears enough berries, roots and other food. We kept our dogs inside at night and in bad weather, and we penned up the fowl in winter and on summer evenings, but the beef calves were in the pasture all summer, protected only by their mothers. Not one was lost to predators.
Then there was Willy, the weasel who lived under our house one winter. I first met Willy that fall. I’d put a big pot of boiled chicken to cool in the entryway, alongside the stack of firewood. Not long after, I heard a loud clanging as the lid flew off the pot. I peeked out the small window in the back door and had to laugh when I saw Willy tugging as hard as he could on a chicken leg, trying to get the whole thing out of the pot. He didn’t succeed because I intervened, but he didn’t leave. I know that because, one evening as I sat reading by the wood-stove, I saw something out of the corner of my eye. There, sticking his head and front feet out from the hole in the kickplate under the sink, was Willy. There just happened to be some cold chicken in the refrigerator, so I put a piece of it in a bowl and set it where he’d appeared. A few minutes later, Willy had a chicken dinner.
That became a nightly ritual, him popping his head out, my giving him a treat, and his coming out to eat it while I told him the news of the day. When a neighbor heard about Willy, I was told, “He’s going to get your chickens when they’re out in the spring.”
But he didn’t. And we didn’t have one mouse in the house all that winter. Apparently, Willy liked mice as much as he liked my cooking.
Speaking of mice, the winter after Willy disappeared, I heard a loud squeaking sound coming from the living room. It was hard to spot him on the braided rug because he was so small, but I soon discovered the tiniest mouse I’d ever seen; as small as the tip of my thumb. His eyes were still closed, but he made such a loud noise it was hard to believe he was a newborn.
I figured he was hungry, but I didn’t have an eye dropper, so I put a few drops of milk in the crease of my palm. It took him about a second to suck it up and look for more. As I held him, I found a box and put him in it with an old sock. Then I rigged up a light bulb in a can of sand and placed that in the box along with more soft fabric. For about a week, I got up in the middle of the night to feed him.
Within a day or so, his eyes opened. Soon, he drank milk out of a bottle cap and started eating dry dog food and scraps. The night before the day I’d planned to turn him loose in the barn loft, he escaped. We didn’t set any mouse traps the rest of the winter.
Now that I live in town, I get my wild animal fix by watching birds, squirrels and chipmunks that feast on the sunflower seeds I put out on the deck. It’s a good life.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
