NASH COLUMN: Lust for power a pervasive evil

I had two female bosses and one male boss who used their power to intimidate and belittle employees and cause harm to innocent clients they felt were beneath them. Their actions were not only cruel, but unethical, and I left as soon as I noticed it. And we’ve all heard of male bosses who use their power over female employees to get away with sexually-oriented comments and actions.

When I worked at a detention home, I saw how some employees used their positions to incite unrest so they could punish the offender and show how powerful they were. And, although it’s extremely rare, I’ve seen teachers do the same. Out of the hundreds of teachers I’ve observed in the past 12 years as I accompany students with special needs to regular classrooms, I’ve seen only three teachers use their power to intimidate and incite vulnerable students. One of those teachers was in her first year and her contract was not renewed.

Some occupations, like those in law enforcement and corrections, attract people who desperately need to use and abuse power to make themselves feel superior. We’ve all seen examples of that in the news. Like teachers, the vast majority of people in law enforcement are fair, competent and ethical, but those who aren’t cause pain, suffering and sometimes death.