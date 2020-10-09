NASH COLUMN: Masks don't signify weakness

Trying to keep up with the news these days is a full-time job. Since we columnists have a deadline several days before publication, by the time you read this the president could be seriously ill or back at the White House. Many more prominent Republican lawmakers and administration officials could have tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of close contact and a disregard for wearing masks. Some of them could be seriously ill or face serious, long-term medical consequences.

But no matter what changes the week brings, some things will stay the same. There will be people who refuse to wear masks when they’re out in public. Some of them believe that forcing them to do so would take away their freedom to do what they want. Or they just don’t want to feel uncomfortable.

I wonder if they also think laws against speeding, driving drunk, passing in a no-passing zone, not wearing seat belts, and not putting on headlights when it’s dawn, dusk or raining hard is a violation of their freedoms. Do they believe any law designed to protect them and others takes away their freedom to do what they want?