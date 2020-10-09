NASH COLUMN: Masks don't signify weakness

Trying to keep up with the news these days is a full-time job. Since we columnists have a deadline several days before publication, by the time you read this the president could be seriously ill or back at the White House. Many more prominent Republican lawmakers and administration officials could have tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of close contact and a disregard for wearing masks. Some of them could be seriously ill or face serious, long-term medical consequences.
But no matter what changes the week brings, some things will stay the same. There will be people who refuse to wear masks when they’re out in public. Some of them believe that forcing them to do so would take away their freedom to do what they want. Or they just don’t want to feel uncomfortable.
I wonder if they also think laws against speeding, driving drunk, passing in a no-passing zone, not wearing seat belts, and not putting on headlights when it’s dawn, dusk or raining hard is a violation of their freedoms. Do they believe any law designed to protect them and others takes away their freedom to do what they want?
Wearing a mask is such a simple, easy thing to do. Yes, it’s uncomfortable, but those who wear them aren’t sissies. They know they’re doing it to protect themselves and those around them from a deadly disease. They’re willing to put up with some discomfort to save lives and slow the spread of the virus. The people who refuse to wear them, unless they have a medical condition that makes it impossible, do not look brave; they’re the ones who look like sissies.
Just like the people who feel they look tough carrying assault rifles or other guns in public. Old ladies like myself don’t feel a need to carry an assault rifle or a pistol to go to the store or walk around town, so why are those guys—they’re almost always men—who carry so afraid? I don’t get it. I don’t think it has anything to do with freedom. I think it has to do with fear – the fear of looking weak or else having such low self-confidence that they need to display a weapon to feel powerful.
The bravest men I’ve ever known didn’t have a need to carry a weapon in public. They’ve risked their lives to save others by pulling people from a burning vehicle. I’ve seen one chase down and save a dangerous bull with its head stuck in a metal barrel when they could be killed doing it. They had the confidence and bravery to do those things, and no need or desire to advertise how tough they were.
Speaking of bravery, there’s former Sen. John McCain whose plane was shot down over Hanoi, Vietnam, by a Russian missile. He was captured, kept in isolation for two years, tortured for more than five years, and was finally told he would be released. Yet he refused to leave until the first American prisoners in the camp were also released, which was much later. In other words, he gave up his own freedom because he thought of others rather than just himself. To read graphic and disturbing details about his experience in the Vietnamese prison camp, do an internet search for “John McCain, Prisoner of War: A First-Person Account,” published by U.S. News & World Report on Jan. 28, 2008.
And what did President Donald Trump say about McCain? At an Iowa event during his 2015 campaign, he referred to McCain and said, “I like people who weren’t captured. I don’t like losers.”
That’s the guy who avoided service in Vietnam because he supposedly had “bone spurs.” Several news outlets including Newsweek on Dec. 26, 2018, published an account by the daughter of the podiatrist who had Trump deferred from the draft because of those so-called bone spurs. She believed that her father, whose practice was housed in Donald Trump’s father’s building, got him deferred as one of the many favors he did for Fred Trump, and doubts very much that the president ever had that condition or was ever examined. But true or not, Trump isn’t qualified to call a war hero, or anyone brave enough to serve in the military, a “loser.”
So now, the president, along with many other people who gathered closely together for a ceremony and a fundraiser, and who followed his lead by not wearing a mask while in public or in a confined area, have been infected by a virus that has already killed more than 210,000 Americans. Because … freedom.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!