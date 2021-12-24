NASH COLUMN: May the true meaning of Christmas fill your home

For those who’ve been decorating, cleaning, cooking and baking in preparation for Christmas, it’s a relief to know we’re as ready as possible to welcome loved ones and to celebrate the holiday together. For those who can’t be with loved ones for whatever reasons, they’ll most likely talk to them on the phone and recall all the wonderful memories they share.
Two weekends ago, I picked up Adrian, one of my two adult grandchildren, from Madison, where they’re finishing their senior year at the University of Wisconsin. After we took a long walk in my favorite woods, we decorated the Christmas tree. Almost every decoration had a story behind it that I passed on to Adrian as we hung them on the tree.
Even the tree has a story. Years ago, my daughter, who’s Adrian’s mother, and I spotted it sitting on a curb in a Minneapolis suburb near where they lived at the time. Although I’d always sworn I’d never have an artificial tree, as soon as I saw it I knew it was perfect for my little house. Narrow and under six feet tall, with a real cedar trunk and tiny cedar cones on its branches, it looked as if it was just cut down. And now, years later, it still does. In fact, I have to keep reminding myself not to water it.
As we decorated it, I told Adrian about the huge Christmas trees my family had when I was young. There were strands of colored lights, and always tinsel, but each of my parents put that on the tree in different ways. Mom would separate each strand before she hung it while dad would throw it on in clumps. The finishing touches were a star on top and a white sheet under the tree where we placed the crib scene with Mary, Joseph and the three Magi smiling down on baby Jesus. To me, the end result was always perfection.
The first year I was married, I realized not all Christmas tree rituals are the same. My husband’s family put an angel on top and the lights were all blue. That didn’t seem right to me, but we decided to compromise, putting the angel on top, but having lights of all colors.
After we moved to the farm in northern Minnesota, and had children, we bundled up the kids, set them on straw bales on the hay wagon, and pulled it with the tractor out to the woods where we searched for the perfect tree. After we found it and cut it down, we loaded it onto the wagon and took it home over the snowy fields. It was like living in a Christmas card.
After we decorated it and put up the crib scene, we’d turn off all the lights except for those on the tree and listen to Johnny Mathis sing classic Christmas songs. Together we sat and savored the words to “Oh Holy Night” and felt the quiet joy of togetherness.
Today, although my three children and two grandchildren live a long distance from me, they’ll be here for Christmas, so it’s guaranteed the day will be filled with love and laughter.
But, sadly, this year’s holidays will be much different for many others: families whose lives have been forever changed by gun violence, tornadoes and floods, and the devastating losses many families have suffered because of COVID.
There are also thousands of immigrants along our southern border who left their homes and all they’ve ever known because of violence and/or extreme poverty so they could be safe and find self-sustaining jobs. At the moment, they have nothing but their children and what they could carry in their arms. Everyone who truly believes in the teachings and goodness of Jesus, whose birth we celebrate tomorrow, welcomes them as He would, and is happy to help them until they can support themselves, which all of them are more than willing to do.
The true meaning of Christmas isn’t symbolized by trees, decorations or gifts. It’s our recognition of those who are in desperate need of help and our desire to lighten their burdens and lessen their pain.
Thankfully, many Americans are doing that by donating money to charities that are helping those who’ve lost their homes and livelihoods because of natural disasters. Many who can’t afford to donate money are volunteering their time at food banks and shelters. Some are opening their homes to immigrants and housing them until they can afford their own shelter. In other words, they’re doing what Jesus would do and want them to do, not just now, but whenever needed.
May the true meaning of Christmas fill your homes and hearts as you celebrate this joyous season.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.