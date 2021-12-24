NASH COLUMN: May the true meaning of Christmas fill your home

For those who’ve been decorating, cleaning, cooking and baking in preparation for Christmas, it’s a relief to know we’re as ready as possible to welcome loved ones and to celebrate the holiday together. For those who can’t be with loved ones for whatever reasons, they’ll most likely talk to them on the phone and recall all the wonderful memories they share.

Two weekends ago, I picked up Adrian, one of my two adult grandchildren, from Madison, where they’re finishing their senior year at the University of Wisconsin. After we took a long walk in my favorite woods, we decorated the Christmas tree. Almost every decoration had a story behind it that I passed on to Adrian as we hung them on the tree.

Even the tree has a story. Years ago, my daughter, who’s Adrian’s mother, and I spotted it sitting on a curb in a Minneapolis suburb near where they lived at the time. Although I’d always sworn I’d never have an artificial tree, as soon as I saw it I knew it was perfect for my little house. Narrow and under six feet tall, with a real cedar trunk and tiny cedar cones on its branches, it looked as if it was just cut down. And now, years later, it still does. In fact, I have to keep reminding myself not to water it.