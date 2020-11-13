NASH COLUMN: Mending the fabric of our nation

Biden, also, has had to work for everything he has. In his youth, he had to overcome a stutter, and later suffered the tragedy of losing his first wife and daughter in a car accident. Then, not long ago, his son Beau died of cancer. All those things have made him empathetic to the struggles of others while also making him stronger, more determined and resilient.

Both Biden and Harris know their administration will face the most challenges any have faced: a country desperately in need of unity; a virus that’s already killed almost a quarter-million Americans; the resultant struggling economy and job losses; lack of health care for millions of Americans; over-priced drug prices; crumbling roads and bridges; climate change; racial strife; massive student loan debt; and the plight of millions of immigrants who came here as children who deserve to become citizens.

Unlike what Trump and his enablers have consistently claimed, Biden has never wanted to defund police departments. He just wants to give them the help they need to deal with people who struggle with mental illness. Biden is not, and never has been, a “socialist,” nor has he nor Harris ever supported “open borders.” Those accusations were desperate propaganda and lies meant to divide and deceive as well as to incite fear and hatred. The Biden/Harris administration’s goals and actions will reflect and encourage the opposite. They know that by working together, Democrats, Republicans and all others can achieve great things that help all of us. They have a tremendous number of issues on their plate and nobody thinks their challenges will be easy. But they can do it; we can do it, if we all work together. That’s what Americans do.