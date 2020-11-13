NASH COLUMN: Mending the fabric of our nation

The American people have spoken through their votes. In fact, more of them voted this year than in any election since the founding of our country. They voted out of passion, and the majority voted for change.
Even better, it seems most Americans are accepting the results. Although, understandably, many Donald Trump supporters were disappointed, there was no violence.
Instead, the streets of American cities were filled with cheering celebrants waving flags and Biden/Harris signs. News outlets showed the true diversity of our amazing country as they panned the crowds of Blacks, Whites. Latinos, Asians and others as they gathered to celebrate the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris victory.
Even many on Fox News were gracious and accepting. After the announcement of the Biden/Harris win, its hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, along with their Republican guests, including Karl Rove, Republican consultant and former deputy chief of staff and senior advisor to President George W. Bush, congratulated the winners.
The idea, pushed by the president, that fraudulent votes were responsible for the result, were discounted by all of them and said to be without evidence or foundation. Some noted that Biden is a moderate who had often worked successfully with Republicans like Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; an ability that is bound to benefit the country.
The fact is that the greatest number ever recorded voted for Biden, a man known for his moderation. Democrats, Progressives, Independents, and many Republicans who want to unite the country, came together to elect him. Lawmakers from both parties say that Biden has always been willing to listen to all sides and to work across the aisle to pass important legislation meant to help the American people.
Biden has admitted he hasn’t always been right and that some of the bills he worked for contained parts that he didn’t like. But the beauty of the American system is that nothing is set in stone. Laws can be changed, improved or eliminated as needs arise.
On Saturday evening, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris both gave speeches that inspired and encouraged unity and progress. They both thanked their families for support and expressed their deep love and gratitude to them. They talked about their middle-class backgrounds and how their families struggled and overcame the same adversities many families face. Unlike the current president, neither of them were given millions of dollars by their fathers. They had to work hard for everything they earned and achieved.
Harris, a strong, competent woman of color, gave encouragement to all girls and women of all races and ethnicities. But she wasn’t chosen just because of her race; she is extremely competent and has wide experience with law, order and governing. As a former prosecuting attorney, the attorney general of California, and a U.S. senator, she knows, respects, and fights for the laws of the land. And because of her hard work and dedication she is now vice-president-elect.
Biden, also, has had to work for everything he has. In his youth, he had to overcome a stutter, and later suffered the tragedy of losing his first wife and daughter in a car accident. Then, not long ago, his son Beau died of cancer. All those things have made him empathetic to the struggles of others while also making him stronger, more determined and resilient.
Both Biden and Harris know their administration will face the most challenges any have faced: a country desperately in need of unity; a virus that’s already killed almost a quarter-million Americans; the resultant struggling economy and job losses; lack of health care for millions of Americans; over-priced drug prices; crumbling roads and bridges; climate change; racial strife; massive student loan debt; and the plight of millions of immigrants who came here as children who deserve to become citizens.
Unlike what Trump and his enablers have consistently claimed, Biden has never wanted to defund police departments. He just wants to give them the help they need to deal with people who struggle with mental illness. Biden is not, and never has been, a “socialist,” nor has he nor Harris ever supported “open borders.” Those accusations were desperate propaganda and lies meant to divide and deceive as well as to incite fear and hatred. The Biden/Harris administration’s goals and actions will reflect and encourage the opposite. They know that by working together, Democrats, Republicans and all others can achieve great things that help all of us. They have a tremendous number of issues on their plate and nobody thinks their challenges will be easy. But they can do it; we can do it, if we all work together. That’s what Americans do.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
