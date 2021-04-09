NASH COLUMN: Moderates need to speak up

Today, more than at any other time since the Civil War era, moderates need to speak up and speak loudly.
The election of Joe Biden was one of the few indications that there are more moderates than extremists in the U.S. Otherwise, we rarely hear from them.
The media give extremists on the right and the left almost all of the attention, and it’s time moderates demand their fair share. If they don’t, the divisions will only widen, and the entire country will suffer more.
Extremely biased TV networks and radio talk shows are thriving because their polarized audiences refuse to believe what’s aired on other sites. While news shows on ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS attempt to be unbiased, they’re discredited by right-wing sites and have been called “fake news” ever since the former president labeled them as such. I don’t remember them being called that during any other time.
And while that former president accused them of being fake, he never gave any specific examples or proof of it. There’s a good reason for that: he didn’t have any.
The right to free speech has, unfortunately, included the freedom to spew lies and misinformation. Those lies are believed by people who choose to believe it rather than searching for the facts and accepting a reality they don’t want to hear. And media moguls and politicians, especially on the right, have taken advantage of that because it means profit and huge campaign contributions.
For only one example, most huge, polluting corporations back Republicans, so many Republican lawmakers call pollution and the resultant climate change a “hoax.” Meanwhile, the state of Louisiana is losing the equivalent of one football field of land every 45 minutes to the rising sea. The earth is experiencing higher winds, more wildfires and more floods than ever before. In just the past three years, one-third of all the coral reefs have died because of warmer waters, pollution and ocean acidification. Since coral reefs are nurseries for fish and other sea creatures, the world’s fish populations are decreasing.
Meanwhile, deforestation is removing the most efficient absorbers of carbon dioxide, so it’ll only get worse if we don’t act immediately. Unlike a few companies like Alliant Energy, most fossil fuel companies are fighting against any attempt to replace them with renewable energy. That’s why they buy the politicians—to guarantee their survival.
The big, polluting corporations are busy here in Wisconsin, too. That’s made clear in, “Lawsuit Seeks Halt to DNR’s Sampling,” an article in the April 1, Wisconsin State Journal. The lawsuit was brought by the powerful business lobbying group, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, and is designed to block the testing of wastewater for PFAs. Those are chemicals that never dissipate and, when ingested, can cause serious and even deadly health conditions. The lawsuit also wants to bar making the results public. It states, “The DNR intends to make the results public, which WMC asserts could stigmatize affected businesses as polluters.”
That’s because they are polluters. But it certainly appears that the members of WMC, which backs Republican candidates, feel it’s much more important to protect the polluters than it is the quality of our water and the health of our citizens. Why aren’t ethical and sane Republican members of WMC making a fuss about this?
Probably for the same reason most Republican lawmakers refused to make a fuss about the actions and behaviors of the former president, even the ones he belittled and childishly called names: they’re cowards. And those cowards are enabled by the likes of Fox News, Newsmax and right-wing talk show hosts who all continue to spew lies and misinformation that have nothing to do with facts and reality. And they’ll continue to do that until sane, moderate Republicans speak up loudly and in greater numbers.
It looks like one of the most well-known Republicans is finally doing that. The April 2 issue of Politico Magazine contains an excerpt from John Boehner’s book, “On the House: A Washington Memoir,” that will be released this month. Boehner was the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015 and represented the 8th Congressional District of Ohio for 24 years. In the excerpt of the book, he states his distain for the way Fox News and its hosts like Sean Hannity skew or hide the facts. He also emphasizes the lunacy of lawmakers like Sen. Ted Cruz and other members of Congress who regurgitate insane conspiracy theories that are unfortunately believed by many.
It’s time more sane, moderate Republican lawmakers and voters who accept reality speak out against the words and actions of those “lunatics,” as Boehner calls them. If not now, when?
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.