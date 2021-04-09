NASH COLUMN: Moderates need to speak up

Today, more than at any other time since the Civil War era, moderates need to speak up and speak loudly.

The election of Joe Biden was one of the few indications that there are more moderates than extremists in the U.S. Otherwise, we rarely hear from them.

The media give extremists on the right and the left almost all of the attention, and it’s time moderates demand their fair share. If they don’t, the divisions will only widen, and the entire country will suffer more.

Extremely biased TV networks and radio talk shows are thriving because their polarized audiences refuse to believe what’s aired on other sites. While news shows on ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS attempt to be unbiased, they’re discredited by right-wing sites and have been called “fake news” ever since the former president labeled them as such. I don’t remember them being called that during any other time.

And while that former president accused them of being fake, he never gave any specific examples or proof of it. There’s a good reason for that: he didn’t have any.