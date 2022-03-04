NASH COLUMN: Most people are good

I truly believe most people are good. No matter how many crimes against humanity we see on the nightly news, I’m convinced that good, warm-hearted people are in the majority and those making the news do so only because they’re rare.

I see it in my own neighborhood every time one of my neighbors shovels my walks or cuts my grass. And, just the fact that so many charities exist is proof that millions of Americans willingly contribute to causes that help others less fortunate than they are.

But sadly, there are some who live only to benefit themselves and will harm or destroy others to further their own ambitions. Ruthless leaders have proven that from the beginning of the human race. One of the most notorious was Adolf Hitler who lied to his own people and blamed the cause of their economic hardships, not on the results of World War I, but on Jewish German citizens. We all know how that turned out for their country.

Today, we have Russian President Vladimir Putin who is lying to his own people to convince them his orders to attack the peaceful, democratic country of Ukraine are justified. He accuses the leadership of Ukraine of being neo-Nazis, which is absurd, of course, since the president of Ukraine is Jewish and its government, unlike Russia’s, is democratic.

But, instead of castigating Putin, our own wannabe dictator and former president Donald Trump praised him. In a Feb. 24 article in the very conservative Wall Street Journal, they quoted what he said in radio interviews about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius. Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine, Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. So, Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’”

The article continued with another Trump quote, “’I mean, he’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart,’ Mr. Trump said during a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Wednesday night.”

None of that is surprising considering that he’s always praised Putin and bragged about getting “love letters” from North Korea’s Supreme Leader and communist dictator, Kim Jong Un. Can you imagine how Republicans and Fox News hosts would react if President Barack Obama or President Joe Biden had said those things? They’d have accused them of treason, of being communists, and more.

It’s also been verified that Russian TV is using clips from Fox News and Tucker Carlson’s show to bolster support for Putin’s aggressive actions against Ukraine. For example, on Feb. 24, The Intercept reported, “On Sunday, Russian state TV translated this Tucker Carlson rant: ‘They’re promoting war, not to maintain the democracy that is Ukraine. Ukraine is not a democracy. It has never been a democracy in its history and it’s not now. It is a client state of the Biden administration.’”

Yet again, Carlson is lying and, yet again, his faithful viewers believe him. Ukraine has fair and free elections and has distanced itself from its former ties to Russia. The government is working hard to rid itself of its former reputation of corruption and does not need the assistance of Russia. But, Putin wants Ukraine to be Russia’s puppet and is now attempting to make sure they fall in line.

Unlike in Ukraine, the Russian people are not free to protest or even to be exposed to media from democracies like the United States. The Feb. 25 issue of Time Magazine has an in-depth article by Tara Law that describes how Russia controls what its people see and hear and how they’ve lied about the invasion of Ukraine. In fact, Carlson and Trump are using the same arguments.

Maybe Carlson and Trump should move to Russia if they’re such big Putin supporters. The saddest and scariest thing is that they have a lot of American supporters who believe their lies and haven’t made any effort to discover the truth – the same thing that happened in Germany when Hitler was in charge.

Come to think of it, if they continued to support Trump during his first campaign, after he cruelly mimicked a disabled reporter’s spastic movements and speech defect, it’s not hard to believe they’d support anything he said or did.

But thankfully, the majority of Americans side with goodness. That’s why it’s so important for good people to run for office in their town, county and state governments, and for all eligible voters to make sure their voices are heard in every election.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.