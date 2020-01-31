NASH COLUMN: Much of news disturbing; ignoring it not an option

Then there’s bickering over whether state-funded schools should teach cursive writing. The Department of Public Instruction estimates it would cost from $1.7 million to $6 million to implement it in all the schools. Nonsense. All it would take is copies of templates that have dotted lines showing each of the upper and lower-case letters. Just as they do for print, the students need only to trace over the dots until they learn how to write each letter. It’s been done for a century and no district ever went broke over the practice.

There’s also a lot of press about how children are being damaged by too much screen time and are not getting enough sleep because of their video-game and other electronic addictions. I wonder where their parents are? Are they too cowardly to take away the electronics at bedtime? Or are they so addicted to their own screens that they don’t know or care what their kids are doing?

Here in Sauk County, certain members of the County Board continue their childish in-fighting and accusations against one another. If Sauk County citizens want to see evidence of the pettiness and immaturity, I suggest they attend a few board meetings. Hopefully, some concerned citizens may want to run against the handful of members who constantly display immaturity and restore the board to a functioning body of reasonable, respectful policymakers.

Yes, much of the news is disturbing. But ignoring it isn’t an option if we want meaningful change. It’s time to get involved.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.