NASH COLUMN: Much of news disturbing; ignoring it not an option

Is there crazier and more disturbing news now than there used to be, or am I just paying more attention? Should we choose ignorance and peace, or knowledge and frustration? So far, I’ve chosen the latter.
In the past week there’s been unending media coverage of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and, prior to that, of the House impeachment investigation. The Democrats in the House gave iron-clad proof that the president encouraged a foreign country to interfere in our elections and obstructed Congress by withholding all documents and refusing to let key witnesses testify.
What is he hiding and why? If he didn’t intentionally withhold aid to Ukraine approved by Congress in return for Ukraine announcing an investigation into the Bidens, then why won’t he let the people who know the facts prove his innocence? And, if he was really worried about corruption in Ukraine, why did he release many more millions in aid to them a couple of years ago, without any conditions, when the truly corrupt president of Ukraine was in office?
Then there’s the news that Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency is rolling back more protections to our air and water by allowing major polluters to release toxic chemicals into protected waterways and allow developers to fill in precious wetlands that help prevent flooding and act as nurseries for fish and other aquatic life.
Knowing Andrew Wheeler, Trump’s pick to head the EPA, that’s not surprising. Wheeler is an attorney who represented coal magnate Robert E. Murray and lobbied against the Barack Obama Administration’s environmental regulations. He’s a climate-change denier and according to his biography in Wikipedia, “…a critic of limits on greenhouse gas emissions and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.” In other words, the EPA is run by a man who’s bought and paid for by the biggest polluters. I wonder what planet he thinks his grandchildren will live on once this one is destroyed?
Not only is there constant bickering in the nation’s capital, but it’s also rampant in the state legislature. Although a large majority of Wisconsinites support sensible gun regulations, state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald refuses to let the bills come up for a vote. He’s doing the same thing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is doing in Washington – refusing to let any bills come up for a vote that he doesn’t like. Neither of them has any interest in the concept of democracy or that a democracy is government run “for the people, by the people.”
Most Wisconsinites want the state to abolish the practice of gerrymandering voting districts — a practice that gives a huge advantage to the majority party. After the 2010 census, the Republican majority spent millions of taxpayer dollars to hire a law firm to draw the skewed maps, and to defend them in court. Democrats have done the same in other states, but no matter who does it, it’s undemocratic. Gov. Tony Evers wants to appoint a bipartisan panel to draw the maps in 2021, just as it’s done in Iowa, but Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos want it the way it is: unfair and corrupt.
Then there’s bickering over whether state-funded schools should teach cursive writing. The Department of Public Instruction estimates it would cost from $1.7 million to $6 million to implement it in all the schools. Nonsense. All it would take is copies of templates that have dotted lines showing each of the upper and lower-case letters. Just as they do for print, the students need only to trace over the dots until they learn how to write each letter. It’s been done for a century and no district ever went broke over the practice.
There’s also a lot of press about how children are being damaged by too much screen time and are not getting enough sleep because of their video-game and other electronic addictions. I wonder where their parents are? Are they too cowardly to take away the electronics at bedtime? Or are they so addicted to their own screens that they don’t know or care what their kids are doing?
Here in Sauk County, certain members of the County Board continue their childish in-fighting and accusations against one another. If Sauk County citizens want to see evidence of the pettiness and immaturity, I suggest they attend a few board meetings. Hopefully, some concerned citizens may want to run against the handful of members who constantly display immaturity and restore the board to a functioning body of reasonable, respectful policymakers.
Yes, much of the news is disturbing. But ignoring it isn’t an option if we want meaningful change. It’s time to get involved.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.