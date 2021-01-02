NASH COLUMN: Nation is ready for fresh start

He also knows the “trickle-down” theory is a myth. Money trickles up. It goes from workers’ pockets to their communities and to the nation as a whole, thereby helping the entire economy. Biden knows if people earn more, they’re able to buy more. They can also afford a plumber, electrician and other technical and personal services. And because those small businesses can then afford to hire people, and buy equipment, tools and other supplies, it also helps manufacturers.

But to accomplish these positive results, the Biden-Harris Administration will need the cooperation of Congress. That’s where Biden’s ability, reputation and willingness to work with both sides to get things done will help all of us.

And then there’s COVID-19. Although no president could have avoided the pandemic, Biden will pick up the pieces left by a president who poo-pooed science and medical experts and who discouraged mask wearing and other safety precautions. He’ll be a role model and not hold parties and large rallies where people are mask-less and shoulder-to-shoulder. He’ll read daily briefs and attend task-force meetings instead of going golfing, tweeting and watching television. It will be a huge relief to once again have a president who genuinely cares for people other than just himself, and whose policies will help, rather than hurt, the majority of Americans.

This new year could be a great year. Vaccines and smart practices will help slow the spread of COVID-19, but only cooperation, determination and hard work by all of us can mend divisions and heal the economy. Our country has faced huge obstacles before, and Americans have overcome them. If we all work together, we can all prosper and again be a true United States.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.