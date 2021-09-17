NASH COLUMN: Nothing to fear from refugees

Several years ago, I worked in Wisconsin Rapids at a company that provided job training and placement. They were extremely successful programs instituted and overseen by Gov. Tommy Thompson’s administration. One of them was a dislocated-worker program that helped people who’d lost their jobs at three newly closed factories in town. Under that program, I taught applicants job-seeking skills and worked with local employers to place them in new jobs. Another program was “Work Experience Job Training” that guided people on welfare to technical school programs so they could earn a degree and find good-paying jobs. It also paid for their medical expenses, travel costs, and childcare until they were fully employed. The other program was “On the Job Training” which also helped unemployed people find jobs in the area. All of the programs eventually ended up paying the state more than it spent because all of the newly employed people paid taxes on their incomes.
Several of the OJT applicants were Hmong refugees who had come here from overseas’ refugee camps after they’d helped the U.S. military fight the communists during the Vietnam War. According to a PBS story called “The Split Horn,” “Hmong soldiers, totaling over 30,000 men, fought the ground war, flew combat missions, directed air strikes, rescued downed American flyers, fought behind enemy lines, gathered intelligence on the movements of North Vietnamese troops and more… Hmong soldiers died at a rate ten times as high as that of American soldiers in Vietnam.”
When the war was over, they were held in refugee camps, often for years, before the U.S. allowed them to come here to prevent them from being killed in their home villages. Today, the same thing is happening, only with thousands of Afghanistan refugees who fought side-by-side with our soldiers and acted as guides and interpreters during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
I’m certainly not afraid of them, just as I wasn’t afraid of the Hmong people. Unlike the dislocated American workers, who frequently declined jobs that didn’t offer the same high or higher pay they’d received at the factories that had closed, the Hmong were thrilled to work anywhere that needed them. I helped them with interviewing skills and set up appointments for them with local employers. After they started working, their employers would call and ask me to send more Hmong people because, they told me, they were the hardest working people they’d ever hired. They said they’d hire them even if there wasn’t the state incentive to reimburse employers for part of the wages they paid the first three months.
The newly employed Hmong people were also the most grateful of all the people I assisted. They would call or stop in before or after work to thank me. One day, there was a package in front of my office door. In it was a beautiful, hand-embroidered wall hanging and a letter from a Hmong man, who I’d helped get a job at a local cheese factory.
Parts of the letter include the following, exactly as written, “Pat, Thank you very much for you helped a lot. I hope you and your family will have happy faces for Marry Christmas, and New Year. I would like to tell you about job. It is very nice and I really enjoy it. We have break every 3 hours which is 15-20 minutes. That is not bad and I love it too. I just send a small gift which is making by our Hmong Women’s hand experience to you and I hope maybe you will like it too. I hope I’ll see you some day around Wisconsin Rapids so I will be able to tell you more than this. Ok. Goodbye. Happy holiday. Happy Christmas. God bless you and your family.”
Another note I got from a newly employed Hmong man said, “I will miss your smelling face.” When I read that, I wanted to cry and laugh at the same time.
The other Hmong I assisted were just as grateful. Working with them was a highlight of my job there.
I’m sure the Afghani refugees will work just as hard as the Hmong did and do. The newly arrived refugees are happy to be free of oppression and fear of reprisals by the Taliban. And, they’re already experiencing and appreciating the generosity of many Americans who have donated clothing and other goods.
I’m also sure we won’t be sorry we took them in. After all, they fought for many years in their own country against the kind of terrorists who killed so many Americans on Sept. 11, 2001. They deserve to be welcomed with open arms.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.