NASH COLUMN: Nothing to fear from refugees

Parts of the letter include the following, exactly as written, “Pat, Thank you very much for you helped a lot. I hope you and your family will have happy faces for Marry Christmas, and New Year. I would like to tell you about job. It is very nice and I really enjoy it. We have break every 3 hours which is 15-20 minutes. That is not bad and I love it too. I just send a small gift which is making by our Hmong Women’s hand experience to you and I hope maybe you will like it too. I hope I’ll see you some day around Wisconsin Rapids so I will be able to tell you more than this. Ok. Goodbye. Happy holiday. Happy Christmas. God bless you and your family.”

Another note I got from a newly employed Hmong man said, “I will miss your smelling face.” When I read that, I wanted to cry and laugh at the same time.

The other Hmong I assisted were just as grateful. Working with them was a highlight of my job there.

I’m sure the Afghani refugees will work just as hard as the Hmong did and do. The newly arrived refugees are happy to be free of oppression and fear of reprisals by the Taliban. And, they’re already experiencing and appreciating the generosity of many Americans who have donated clothing and other goods.

I’m also sure we won’t be sorry we took them in. After all, they fought for many years in their own country against the kind of terrorists who killed so many Americans on Sept. 11, 2001. They deserve to be welcomed with open arms.

