NASH COLUMN: Now the lies are coming in the mail

It also mentions “Amnesty for 11 million undocumented folks.” The fact is, more than three-fourths of Americans favor their becoming citizens. Those immigrants have been here for years, working in our factories, harvesting and processing our food, working in hotels and restaurants, landscaping our grounds, constructing buildings, and much more. Many of them and their children have graduated from technical schools and college and are working as professionals in healthcare, research and skilled trades. These workers all pay into Social Security and Medicare but will never get back any of those investments. While Republicans continue to attack immigrants, they say nothing about all the companies that hire and profit greatly from their hard, mostly underpaid labor. Talk about hypocrisy! But the lies about that issue and others continue. Take open borders. Biden, nor any other Democrat I’ve heard of advocates for open borders. They do want immigrants who are fleeing poverty or horrible conditions to have a means to become legal refugees and eventually citizens, just as the ancestors of all Americans, except Native Americans, were.