NASH COLUMN: Old age is what we make it

You know you’re old when you struggle to stay up until Saturday Night Live comes on and then you don’t recognize any of its guests. Then, when the musical performers come on, you don’t understand any of the words they sing.

On top of cultural differences, everyday things seem harder as we age. I can see packaging designers laughing their heads off as they imagine us trying to unwrap that tiny bandage or to find the end of the plastic wrap. And how many of us have misplaced things we just had in our hands? We also misplace words and phrases that may take days to reappear. By the way, what day is it?

Still, it’s not all bad. I barely recall how we lived before television, computers, the internet and microwaves. I’m not mentioning smart phones that do everything but clean the house because I don’t have one and don’t want one. I told you I was old.