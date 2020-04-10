NASH COLUMN: One thing I've learned, there's no end to learning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of my father’s favorite sayings was, “The more you learn, the more you learn you need to learn.” He was right. In fact, our innate sense of curiosity is probably the biggest impetus to learning. Once we learn the answer to one question, we often need to ask another. I was reminded of that the other day.

Like a lot of people these days, my activities are limited to staying home and doing things inside or heading outside to enjoy the warmer spring weather. The other day I wandered around the meadows, hills and huge rock outcroppings of my favorite destination.

In the meadow, I noticed there were still some seed pods on the Queen Anne’s lace, bee balm, and milkweed stems, so I gathered some for my yard and spread the rest as I wandered toward the tangled woods. There, a small black butterfly surprised me; isn’t it a bit early for them? I decided to look that up when I got home.