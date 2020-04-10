NASH COLUMN: One thing I've learned, there's no end to learning

One of my father’s favorite sayings was, “The more you learn, the more you learn you need to learn.” He was right. In fact, our innate sense of curiosity is probably the biggest impetus to learning. Once we learn the answer to one question, we often need to ask another. I was reminded of that the other day.
Like a lot of people these days, my activities are limited to staying home and doing things inside or heading outside to enjoy the warmer spring weather. The other day I wandered around the meadows, hills and huge rock outcroppings of my favorite destination.
In the meadow, I noticed there were still some seed pods on the Queen Anne’s lace, bee balm, and milkweed stems, so I gathered some for my yard and spread the rest as I wandered toward the tangled woods. There, a small black butterfly surprised me; isn’t it a bit early for them? I decided to look that up when I got home.
Instead of climbing to the top of the rocks my grandkids named “Magic Mountain,” I rambled along the base of them. And, as always, I imagined the area as a perfect setting for Native Americans or early settlers to establish a campsite. Its southern exposure is protected from the north and west winds by giant cliffs of quartzite that, according to geologists, are at least 1.7 billion-years-old. I learned that from my friend who owns the land. And that led me to learn more about those rocks.
An internet search for “Devil’s Lake Geology—Wisconsin DNR” leads to a concise description of the area’s natural history. A much more detailed account can be found in Kenneth Lange’s book, “Song of Place: A natural history of the Baraboo Hills.” Lange, a well-known local naturalist, spent 50 years working in and studying the area we call the Baraboo Bluffs or the Baraboo Hills. In his book he describes the history of the rocks, water, plant, animal and human life of the hills and surrounding countryside. After learning about the area, I haven’t looked at the scenery the same way since.
I feel the same about water. My education on that subject started the day I wondered if the amount of water on Earth’s surface changes. I found out it doesn’t, except during volcanic eruptions when small amounts of water vapor escape along with the lava from the planet’s core.
As we’ve all seen, water changes forms depending on the temperature: it can be liquid, vapor or solid ice. It can also take the forms of frost or snow. But no matter what form water takes, we’re never going to have more or less of it. That’s why we need to protect and conserve it.
Forecasts released by scientific organizations are scary. All the studies I found show that, because of population increases and a warming Earth, many places are going to face severe water shortages. Several areas already do.
An Aug. 7, 2019, article by Carly Cassella in sciencealert.com describes where and how water shortages are already affecting large parts of the world. Although the Middle East and North Africa are suffering the most, “Researchers at MIT say roughly half the world’s projected 9.7 billion people will live in water-stressed regions by 2050.” That includes much of the United States.
The author concludes, “If the world doesn’t improve its agricultural efficiency, decrease its water use and recycle and reuse wastewater, water scarcity could be a permanent stress of the future.”
We could make a difference by changing some of our habits. Think how much water we waste and pollute every day. The time I lived in Germany made me realize Americans are especially wasteful. The Germans we knew showered only once a week and didn’t feel the need to change clothes every day, so they didn’t have to do nearly as much laundry as Americans do.
Many Americans bathe or shower, wash their hair and change clothes daily. There really isn’t a hygienic need for that unless they have a hard, physical job. In fact, showering every day dries out and irritates the skin. It also wastes precious water.
Instead, if Americans showered every two or three days, think how much water would be saved. That requires thinking of the people who come after us and acting in ways that preserve our precious natural resources.
Gaining knowledge like that can often make us uncomfortable because it can teach us things we may not want to know. But overall, our search for truth adds wonder and excitement to our lives while it leads us to search for more. Or does it? I should look that up.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
