NASH COLUMN: Outdoors offers needed escape in troubled times

The funniest thing that happened was when my best friend from college came to visit when I lived on Fish Lake, a few miles from Prairie du Sac. We were fishing out in the middle of the lake in my rowboat when her pole jerked and bent almost in half. “Get the net!” she yelled. She reeled with all her might, and when the fish got to the side of the boat, we saw it was a northern pike almost three feet long. As I bent to scoop it up, it very gracefully let go of the tiny, hooked bluegill it was holding onto and glided out of sight. She said some words I can’t repeat, and then we both started laughing so hard it’s a wonder we didn’t fall out of the boat.

Fishing is fun, but not as relaxing for me as walking in the woods. I’ve loved finding out-of-the-way places since I was old enough to leave our yard in Lakewood, Ohio, and found a vacant lot filled with trees, ferns and moss. To me, it was heaven.

When I learned to ride a bike, my best friend and I discovered Metropolitan Park, a gigantic park system that surrounds Cleveland and its suburbs. The road we took into it ran along the Cuyahoga River on one side and a thick forest with giant rock outcroppings on the other. There, we found springs and amazing places to explore. From then on, until we moved, that was my haven.