NASH COLUMN: Outdoors offers needed escape in troubled times

I was half-way done with this column when, on Aug. 13, I read Scott Frostman’s column (“In these uncertain times, we need time to recharge” on this page) and noticed that the theme of his column was finding respite in nature — the same theme as mine. Then I realized that no matter how different people’s political opinions are, most of us have the same needs, and none of us benefits from the divisions that have grown so deep and disturbing. So, in the spirit of unity I decided to finish what I’d started.
Like Frostman, I believe we need to distance ourselves from the anxiety, anger and daily barrage of news items that further divisions. I can also relate to his love of fishing because it’s something my dad taught me to enjoy. In fact, the only vacations we ever took were fishing trips.
While mom usually stayed in the cabin reading, dad and I went out in a boat. Before he trusted me with a rod and reel, he trusted me to hang over the front of the boat and watch for rocks just under the surface. One morning, he made fried egg sandwiches to take along. The thought of cold eggs made me want to gag, but I didn’t say anything. After a few hours on the water, he handed me one. I hesitantly took a bite, and decided it was the best sandwich I’d ever had.
We often went to remote places like the small Canadian island we reached after dark. On the dock were some men holding kerosene lanterns to lead us up a hill to the resort. Mom wasn’t pleased to learn there was no electricity on the island, but I thought the pitcher of water and bowl in our room was neat, and I didn’t mind the outhouse. I remember picking wild blueberries and exploring the island, which was mostly rock.
The funniest thing that happened was when my best friend from college came to visit when I lived on Fish Lake, a few miles from Prairie du Sac. We were fishing out in the middle of the lake in my rowboat when her pole jerked and bent almost in half. “Get the net!” she yelled. She reeled with all her might, and when the fish got to the side of the boat, we saw it was a northern pike almost three feet long. As I bent to scoop it up, it very gracefully let go of the tiny, hooked bluegill it was holding onto and glided out of sight. She said some words I can’t repeat, and then we both started laughing so hard it’s a wonder we didn’t fall out of the boat.
Fishing is fun, but not as relaxing for me as walking in the woods. I’ve loved finding out-of-the-way places since I was old enough to leave our yard in Lakewood, Ohio, and found a vacant lot filled with trees, ferns and moss. To me, it was heaven.
When I learned to ride a bike, my best friend and I discovered Metropolitan Park, a gigantic park system that surrounds Cleveland and its suburbs. The road we took into it ran along the Cuyahoga River on one side and a thick forest with giant rock outcroppings on the other. There, we found springs and amazing places to explore. From then on, until we moved, that was my haven.
When I was in the fifth grade, we moved to the country. There were houses all along the road, but across the road were farm fields and behind us were meadows, woods and a creek. Again, I was in heaven. The only neighbor kids were boys, which was fine with me because they, too, loved to explore. We built forts in the woods out of all-natural materials, built a raft and poled it down the creek, ate blackberries till our bellies hurt and hid treasure chests nobody ever found.
As an adult, in the six states and two countries where I’ve lived, I’ve found get-away havens to restore my spirits. Ironically, when we lived out in the middle of nowhere on our beef and dairy farms, we were surrounded by woods and pastures, but I was too busy to enjoy them.
In this area, I’ve been extremely fortunate to have wonderful friends who own land in the country that they let me explore whenever I want. There, I wander through deep woods, ancient rock formations and meadows glowing with the colors and smells of Queen Anne’s lace, bee balm, milkweed, and the colorful butterflies they attract. In winter, it’s even more peaceful.
Whether it’s hiking, fishing or other enjoyable pastimes, most of us have an escape from the harsh realities that life sometimes presents. And we can all agree that’s a good thing.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
